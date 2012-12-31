THE BEST OF 2012

This has been such an exciting year full of surprises! For one thing, I’m surprised that so many people are actually reading my blog and watching my YouTube videos!! That’s been my biggest success this year, really. Every day I find new comments and messages from girls saying the sweetest things, and it’s made me so happy. I’ve been learning a lot about what you all want to see and hear about, so I’m very eager to bring you more of that in the new year! I thought it would be fun to do a little recap of 2012 and mention some of the most memorable moments of this year.

Most exciting moment. That would definitely be my appearance on EXTRA with Mario Lopez to do a giveaway for my favorite mascara, Eyeko. I mean, I’ve done TV and commercials… No big deal. But this particular gig made me so nervous because, for one thing, I was standing there with a TV pro (praying that I wouldn’t screw up), and there were dozens of people standing around us while we shot the segment. So in front of the hosts, crew, and fans, I went up there and gave what was thankfully a one-and-done take! Boom! I got up on that platform and went right into work mode. But if I’m gonna be completely honest, I got out of there and threw my hands up in the air mouthing, “thank you!!!” Haha. Phew.

Most empowering moment. In October, I did a giveaway to support Breast Cancer Awareness. It was three limited edition mousse and hairspray sets by Joico with the breast cancer ribbon on the packaging. And I actually wanted people to get involved and be active in the fight against breast cancer, so I decided to make some special rules for the giveaway: In order to enter, you had to promise to perform a self-examination and check for any irregularities in your breasts as well as promise to get a regular checkup at the doctor every year. And to count your entry, you just had to write “I promise” in the comments section of the giveaway. What ended up happening brought me to tears. Not only did women of all ages pledge their promises, but these ladies started sharing their own personal stories about how breast cancer had affected their lives. I read comments like, “I definitely promise, my mom is a 6 year breast cancer survivor,” “I promise! My aunt died a few week ago from Breast Cancer. RIP Carmen. I just had my doctors appointment a few hours ago,” and “after having 2 women in my family diagnosed, it’s important that I promise!!” Among the comments were also girls saying they had just had their checkup, or their appointments were coming up… These comments were truly empowering and, most of all, had an overwhelming tone of hope. Besides seeing that women were committed to fighting this awful disease, it was a nice reminder that coming together as a community and sharing our experiences just makes us so much better equipped to deal with these challenges. It made me very emotional, I won’t forget this giveaway!

Favorite product of 2012. My favorite product is actually a collection; it’s the Bdellium Tools brushes! If you’ve been keeping up with my YouTube tutorials, you know that I adore these high-quality and affordable brushes. I discovered these brushes about six months ago, and I’ve been building up quite a collection ever since. Almost all of the face and eyeshadow brushes I use now are by Bdellium Tools! My favorite face brush is the 957, which I use to buff in my foundation. My favorite eyeshadow brush is the 776 blending brush… In fact, I have two of them and will likely get another soon! This is, by far, my favorite brush ever. So far I’ve only tried the Bdellium Tools Studio Line (and one brush from their Green Bambu line, which is eco-friendly), but I definitely plan to try more!

Best comment on MissMaven.com. Some of the most memorable and rewarding moments of this year have been finding the lovely comments from readers. To know that you guys would take the time to write me and say how much you appreciate my blog posts and videos makes me smile so big! It really makes this all worth it. I love when you share stories, suggestions, or just kind words. And there’s no way I could pick a ‘best’ comment, they’re all equally wonderful… But here are a few of many that I loved reading:

Best (funniest) comment on Instagram. I loved this comment: First of all, it made me laugh so hard, but more importantly, it’s good to know that you guys actually take the looks from my tutorials and wear them out to your events!

CUTEST moment of 2012! Okay, this one just made my day when I saw it. I went onto Instagram and found that someone had tagged my name on their photo. I went to look at it and found a picture of two young girls showing off their eye makeup… It was the look from my Holiday Makeup tutorial! These girls were so cute; it turns out their sister had done the makeup and took the picture of the pretty girls showing off their sassy, glittery eye makeup. Definitely a memorable moment!

Most asked question on YouTube. It seems my YouTube viewers are mesmerized by my teeth, because the most common question I get is, “how do you get your teeth so white?!” Well, here’s the answer! I brush morning and night with a whitening toothpaste. No one brand in particular; I’ve tried many of them and they all do the same thing. Occasionally, I’ll gargle with a 3% hydrogen peroxide. (It sounds scary but it’s not; it’s over the counter and it’s meant to be used both orally and topically. Although try to keep the solution only around your teeth and not your throat.) I don’t do this every day, just whenever I remember… Probably twice a week. Also, a couple of years ago I tried the Target brand whitening strips, and they worked so well! Better than any of the name brand whitening strips. Between those three suggestions, you should be on your way to a sparkling white smile!

Best look of 2012. I went by Instagram ‘likes’ for this one, and it was a tie! Off by just one ‘like,’ these two were my best looks of the year.

As 2012 comes to a close I’d like to say, from the bottom of my heart, thank you for all the support. Truly, I appreciate it so much. I’ve worked hard to make MissMaven.com and my YouTube channel fun beauty destinations for all of you, and I hope you’ll keep enjoying it in 2013! Much love to you all!