20’S INSPIRED MAKEUP
- Makeup, Video
- March 20, 2015
- 29 Comments
Just uploaded to my channel is a 20’s inspired makeup look! I don’t typically do themed makeup, mostly because I’m afraid it’ll turn out too costume-y. But in this case it was fun challenging myself to create a wearable look incorporating a soft smokey eye and a deep red lip.
Here’s everything I used to create the look along with more affordable dupes:
Elcie Cosmetics Foundation in Natural (L’Oreal True Match Foundation)
Urban Decay Naked Skin Concealer in Medium & NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer in Custard (Maybelline Fit Me Concealer)
Laura Mercier Powder (NYX Studio Finishing Powder Translucent Finish)
Too Faced Chocolate Soleil Bronzer (elf Studio Pressed Mineral Bronzer)
NARS Blush in Outlaw (Sonia Kashuk Beautifying Blush in Melon)
Motives Eyeshadow in Vanilla (NYX Nude Matte Eyeshadow in I Have A Headache)
Motives Eyeshadow in Cappuccino (NYX Nude Matte Eyeshadow in Maybe Later)
Motives Eyeshadow in Chocolight (NYX Nude Matte Eyeshadow in Betrayal)
Motives Eyeshadow in Sweet Plum (NYX Hot Single Eyeshadow in Fetish)
Motives Eyeshadow in Tahitian Red Earth (NYX Hot Single Eyeshadow in Heat)
Motives Eyeshadow in Whipped Cream (NYX Hot Single Eyeshadow in Pixie)
Urban Decay Perversion Pencil (Revlon ColorStay Eyeliner Pencil)
House of Lashes Pixie Luxe false lashes (Ardell Demi Wispies)
Eyeko Black Magic Mascara (L’Oreal Voluminous Miss Manga Mascara)
Dose of Colors matte lip color in Merlot (Revlon Matte Lipstick in Really Red)
There are 29 comments
Thanks for posting the more afforable versions! I love this look! Where is your headband from? thanks!
Hi Teni, LOVE the look, and thanks for listing the cheaper alternatives…this is very helpful and appreciated…:-)
What foundation brush where you using??
It looks just like the new brush that bare minerals released with their complexion rescue gel foundation. I have that brush and i love it!
You’re such a chameleon, Teni! I’ll definitely be bookmarking this for Halloween. 🙂
xx Alyson
The Beauty Vanity
And the brushes?
And by the way, I m from POrtugal and im 40 years old and I ever learn a lot with your tutoriais, for my necessity you Shockers give advices for olders womens, but I understand! And thank you……
Beautiful look!
You absolutely NAILED that! Looks fab.
Super beautiful look, so nicely done, love it.
I hope you can visit my blog some time, kisses!!
http://girlblussh.blogspot.nl/
Teni… What fan brush did you use?
Thanks for listing down the alternatives!! You are so talented and beautiful!
This is amazing! Love it!
Beautiful photo. And the lighting is gorgeous that was used! Would love for you to share how you light the photos.
Definitely watching this video on your youtube channel! I love this look and you are so amazing!
http://www.korawang.com
Love this look! It’s really hard to balance smokey eyes and red lips but you’ve achieved it perfectly.
pls the brushes too? =)
Wow Teni, this look is amazing! U are soo talented, I’m sure you are sick of hearing that but its soo true. Well done! Id love to see more “era themed” looks if you have time in the future. Its fun to see because even though you can create a look that captures a decade (like you did here) it’s also true that within that decade there wasn’t just one kind of look or one way of doing things. Id personally love to see a new 90’s themed video – I saw on the bio channel the other day a story on the irish band the Corrs from the 90’s (did you guys have them charting in the states then like we did in Australia?) Anyway the reason i brought it up is because the 3 Corrs sisters look for me just epitomises what 90’s makeup was all about with the dark brownish lips and way too much lip liner… its funny to see now actually. So yeah, would like to see your take on the 90’s if u have an opportunity! Have a great week, cheers. James.
Very interesting information about makeup brushes. Thanks for that. I have follow your posts. They are really inspiring. How do you write such a good content? I`m blogger too. What’s inspire you ? Thanks for info. Keep going forward and do not listen to negative people.
Where did you read about the make up brushes
Hi! It was very interesting to read! I’ve been reading your posts lately and i found it very interesting and helpful. Thank you for your posts! Keep writing because you are doing it right!
Beautiful look …I love watching all of your videos thank you so much for sharing
That lip colour is stunning! I’ll need to give it a swatch on myself and see what it does for me. It certainly looks amazing on you 🙂 I love all things 20’s themed – Gatsby etc. so I’ll enjoy referring back to this look if I ever find an excuse to get dolled up like this in the future 🙂 xxx
Wow! This is awesome! The 20’s style makeup is such a glamorous and timeless look! Bravo! Love love love the way you did this look! Truly beautiful! Great blog by the way!
CaitlinMorton
Love this look! Where is the headband from?
That lip color is gorgeous, need it!
Wow! I love this look so much! I used to really do a great smoky eye, but then as I got older, my eyes got kind of baggy (allergies run in the family) and it looks like I have two black eyes. Which I guess is one kind of look, but not really the one I go for. 😉 I might try to give it another go, though, since this is really spectacular.
Love the headband (and the entire look)!
I might go for something similar in the near future!
Thank you!! 🙂
Where did you get the beautiful headband for this look?