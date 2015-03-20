Just uploaded to my channel is a 20’s inspired makeup look! I don’t typically do themed makeup, mostly because I’m afraid it’ll turn out too costume-y. But in this case it was fun challenging myself to create a wearable look incorporating a soft smokey eye and a deep red lip.

Here’s everything I used to create the look along with more affordable dupes:

Elcie Cosmetics Foundation in Natural (L’Oreal True Match Foundation)

Urban Decay Naked Skin Concealer in Medium & NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer in Custard (Maybelline Fit Me Concealer)

Laura Mercier Powder (NYX Studio Finishing Powder Translucent Finish)

Too Faced Chocolate Soleil Bronzer (elf Studio Pressed Mineral Bronzer)

NARS Blush in Outlaw (Sonia Kashuk Beautifying Blush in Melon)

Motives Eyeshadow in Vanilla (NYX Nude Matte Eyeshadow in I Have A Headache)

Motives Eyeshadow in Cappuccino (NYX Nude Matte Eyeshadow in Maybe Later)

Motives Eyeshadow in Chocolight (NYX Nude Matte Eyeshadow in Betrayal)

Motives Eyeshadow in Sweet Plum (NYX Hot Single Eyeshadow in Fetish)

Motives Eyeshadow in Tahitian Red Earth (NYX Hot Single Eyeshadow in Heat)

Motives Eyeshadow in Whipped Cream (NYX Hot Single Eyeshadow in Pixie)

Urban Decay Perversion Pencil (Revlon ColorStay Eyeliner Pencil)

House of Lashes Pixie Luxe false lashes (Ardell Demi Wispies)

Eyeko Black Magic Mascara (L’Oreal Voluminous Miss Manga Mascara)

Dose of Colors matte lip color in Merlot (Revlon Matte Lipstick in Really Red)