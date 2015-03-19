I'm Teni Panosian, a lifestyle and beauty blogger based in Los Angeles.
Hi Teni, really awesome look – harmonious, smooth, timeless – it prefectly fits you.
Besides the makeup your hairstyle was another thing that caught my attention. I wonder how exactly you created those sort of loosely curled waves? And I’d be interested in how the hairstyle looks on the backside.
Maybe you could show that in a video or so, I’d be so delighted 🙂
Best wishes from Austria,
Michaela
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
*
FOLLOW ME ON INSTAGRAM
There are 1 Comments
Hi Teni, really awesome look – harmonious, smooth, timeless – it prefectly fits you.
Besides the makeup your hairstyle was another thing that caught my attention. I wonder how exactly you created those sort of loosely curled waves? And I’d be interested in how the hairstyle looks on the backside.
Maybe you could show that in a video or so, I’d be so delighted 🙂
Best wishes from Austria,
Michaela