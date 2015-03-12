A FRINGE AFFAIR

fringethumb

I’ve had my eye on so many different fringe pieces lately… Bags, jackets, and even shoes. And it’s no wonder I’ve got fringe on the brain: It was very popular on the spring 2015 runway! So as a recent fringe magnet, I’ve been collecting a few fringe pieces for my closet.

Last  year I shared a pair of fringe booties from Carmen Steffens, and just last week I showed you some new pieces I’d recently acquired including a fringe cross body bag by Rebecca Minkoff, but this next fringe piece tops them all: The Exclusive for Intermix Fringe Leather Skirt. The minute I laid eyes on this skirt I just could not look away! It’s about as unique a design as I’ve seen in pretty much any skirt, and the way the fringe moves when you walk is just stunning. That’s when it looks its best is when I’m walking and you see the fringe swinging about… It’s definitely something to see! I don’t believe I’ve ever been so enamored with a clothing item and it’s all due to the movement.

IMG_8771

_J5A3634

_J5A3599

I’m looking forward to wearing this skirt possibly next weekend for a dinner celebrating the Create + Cultivate event in Los Angeles, (I’ll be speaking at the summit on Saturday, see more information here!) and I will likely layer a top over the skirt for a very different vibe than I have in these photos. Here I went for a more conservative look with a tucked in white blouse and a lightweight dusty blush trench coat from Mickey’s Girl. (If it were possible, I’d design my entire life in a black, white, and blush motif.)

I finished off the look with my Carolinna Espinosa sandals, which I’m currently obsessed with! For a look that’s otherwise simple with the blouse and the coat, I liked the fringe and cage style combined. For a really chic look, I pulled my hair back into a low chignon, and threw on my Dita Paradis sunglasses.

Let me know what you think of the look!

_J5A3607

IMG_8770

 

 

Teni Panosian

I'm Teni Panosian, a lifestyle and beauty blogger based in Los Angeles.

more posts

CoconutMilk_miss_maven
THE MANY BENEFITS OF COCONUT MILK
shopping
SMART SHOPPING
Christian-Louboutin-shoe
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN: THE BOOK

There are 23 comments

  • Gisset Renteria says:
    March 12, 2015

    Love the skirt and love your blog. Much success to you Teni.

    Reply
  • Helena Rasoulinia says:
    March 13, 2015

    Wow a nice outfit! I love your blog and youtube channel.
    where are your sunglasses from? They are so cool❤️

    Reply
  • Leta says:
    March 13, 2015

    I love it! Very classy and chic!

    Fashion blogger, freelance stylist and photographer, interior designer, photo model and music production student. Check out my fashion blog http://letucc.blogspot.com/ Great and big things are coming!

    Reply
  • Kiss & Make-up says:
    March 13, 2015

    You look like a taller, slimmer version of Kim Kardashian! Love it 🙂

    Reply
  • Grace Y. says:
    March 13, 2015

    LOVE this!!

    Reply
  • Sissi says:
    March 13, 2015

    OH that skirt is gorgeous! I am not sure it would suit me but on you it is a sexy dream! 😉

    Reply
  • Angelique says:
    March 13, 2015

    Love this whole look and that lip color is the icing on the cake! What color is on your lips?

    Reply
  • Livi says:
    March 13, 2015

    Hello teni,
    I was wondering if you could recommend me a foundation for photography and video? I am looking for a foundation for my ten year vow renewal! You always look so flawless!

    Reply
  • Connie says:
    March 14, 2015

    I’m seriously loving the fringe detailing! So beautiful!

    Connie | Sponsored by Coffee | Bloglovin’

    Reply
  • GoE says:
    March 15, 2015

    Teni,
    I absolutely love this outfit!!! I need this skirt!! I was hoping you could do some more style (hauls) videos you your youtube channel. I love them!

    http://www.TheGlowofElegance.com

    Reply
  • Kaylah says:
    March 16, 2015

    Love, love your style. Were did you get your sunglasses from?

    Reply
  • Cynthia says:
    March 16, 2015

    Hi! I am wondering what app you use to edit your photos…. With the names over them…. And are you able to use it from your iPad/ iPhone? Thank you so very much! 🙂

    Reply
  • maira says:
    March 17, 2015

    Love your style Teni. Keep on posting outfit pictures!

    https://lovemaira.wordpress.com

    Reply
  • Valentina says:
    March 19, 2015

    love the lipstick and the outfit .. beautiful!

    Reply
  • Sandra says:
    March 30, 2015

    Looking gorgeous!

    Reply
  • NROEmmaotmgz says:
    November 28, 2015

    Do you need unique content for your website ? You should search in google for: Elmit’s essential tool

    Reply
  • Eugen says:
    July 8, 2016

    wow very nice! Really cool style!

    Reply
  • donna says:
    October 1, 2016

    First time I’ve seen your blog and am quite impressed. Will attempt to purchase the skirt but the lip color is everything and I’d be so obliged if you’d share the name of it. Am blonde and the pink color would make my eyes pop right out of my head.

    Reply

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *