A FRINGE AFFAIR
- Style
- March 12, 2015
- 23 Comments
I’ve had my eye on so many different fringe pieces lately… Bags, jackets, and even shoes. And it’s no wonder I’ve got fringe on the brain: It was very popular on the spring 2015 runway! So as a recent fringe magnet, I’ve been collecting a few fringe pieces for my closet.
Last year I shared a pair of fringe booties from Carmen Steffens, and just last week I showed you some new pieces I’d recently acquired including a fringe cross body bag by Rebecca Minkoff, but this next fringe piece tops them all: The Exclusive for Intermix Fringe Leather Skirt. The minute I laid eyes on this skirt I just could not look away! It’s about as unique a design as I’ve seen in pretty much any skirt, and the way the fringe moves when you walk is just stunning. That’s when it looks its best is when I’m walking and you see the fringe swinging about… It’s definitely something to see! I don’t believe I’ve ever been so enamored with a clothing item and it’s all due to the movement.
I’m looking forward to wearing this skirt possibly next weekend for a dinner celebrating the Create + Cultivate event in Los Angeles, (I’ll be speaking at the summit on Saturday, see more information here!) and I will likely layer a top over the skirt for a very different vibe than I have in these photos. Here I went for a more conservative look with a tucked in white blouse and a lightweight dusty blush trench coat from Mickey’s Girl. (If it were possible, I’d design my entire life in a black, white, and blush motif.)
I finished off the look with my Carolinna Espinosa sandals, which I’m currently obsessed with! For a look that’s otherwise simple with the blouse and the coat, I liked the fringe and cage style combined. For a really chic look, I pulled my hair back into a low chignon, and threw on my Dita Paradis sunglasses.
Let me know what you think of the look!
Love the skirt and love your blog. Much success to you Teni.
Wow a nice outfit! I love your blog and youtube channel.
where are your sunglasses from? They are so cool❤️
I love it! Very classy and chic!
You look like a taller, slimmer version of Kim Kardashian! Love it 🙂
LOVE this!!
OH that skirt is gorgeous! I am not sure it would suit me but on you it is a sexy dream! 😉
Love this whole look and that lip color is the icing on the cake! What color is on your lips?
Hello teni,
I was wondering if you could recommend me a foundation for photography and video? I am looking for a foundation for my ten year vow renewal! You always look so flawless!
I’m seriously loving the fringe detailing! So beautiful!
Teni,
I absolutely love this outfit!!! I need this skirt!! I was hoping you could do some more style (hauls) videos you your youtube channel. I love them!
Love, love your style. Were did you get your sunglasses from?
Hi! I am wondering what app you use to edit your photos…. With the names over them…. And are you able to use it from your iPad/ iPhone? Thank you so very much! 🙂
Love your style Teni. Keep on posting outfit pictures!
love the lipstick and the outfit .. beautiful!
Looking gorgeous!
wow very nice! Really cool style!
First time I’ve seen your blog and am quite impressed. Will attempt to purchase the skirt but the lip color is everything and I’d be so obliged if you’d share the name of it. Am blonde and the pink color would make my eyes pop right out of my head.