A FRINGE AFFAIR

I’ve had my eye on so many different fringe pieces lately… Bags, jackets, and even shoes. And it’s no wonder I’ve got fringe on the brain: It was very popular on the spring 2015 runway! So as a recent fringe magnet, I’ve been collecting a few fringe pieces for my closet.

Last year I shared a pair of fringe booties from Carmen Steffens, and just last week I showed you some new pieces I’d recently acquired including a fringe cross body bag by Rebecca Minkoff, but this next fringe piece tops them all: The Exclusive for Intermix Fringe Leather Skirt. The minute I laid eyes on this skirt I just could not look away! It’s about as unique a design as I’ve seen in pretty much any skirt, and the way the fringe moves when you walk is just stunning. That’s when it looks its best is when I’m walking and you see the fringe swinging about… It’s definitely something to see! I don’t believe I’ve ever been so enamored with a clothing item and it’s all due to the movement.

I’m looking forward to wearing this skirt possibly next weekend for a dinner celebrating the Create + Cultivate event in Los Angeles, (I’ll be speaking at the summit on Saturday, see more information here!) and I will likely layer a top over the skirt for a very different vibe than I have in these photos. Here I went for a more conservative look with a tucked in white blouse and a lightweight dusty blush trench coat from Mickey’s Girl. (If it were possible, I’d design my entire life in a black, white, and blush motif.)

I finished off the look with my Carolinna Espinosa sandals, which I’m currently obsessed with! For a look that’s otherwise simple with the blouse and the coat, I liked the fringe and cage style combined. For a really chic look, I pulled my hair back into a low chignon, and threw on my Dita Paradis sunglasses.

Let me know what you think of the look!