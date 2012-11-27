PREVIEW: CONTOUR & HIGHLIGHT VIDEO

I know many of you are awaiting the follow-up to my foundation routine video: The contour & highlight video! That’s coming later this week, but here’s a little guide to get you going.

When I contour, I like to use a foundation that’s darker than my complexion. This makes it much easier to blend, so aim for either a cream or liquid foundation that’s significantly darker than your skin. For the highlighter, I’ve been using the MAC Prep + Prime highlighting pen in Light Boost for a long time now and I’m very happy with it. And it comes in pen form with a brush at the end so it’s super easy to use.

So here’s what you’ll look like before you blend it all out:

Look out for the video coming soon, where I’ll show you how to blend this mess out!!