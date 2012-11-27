PREVIEW: CONTOUR & HIGHLIGHT VIDEO
- November 27, 2012
- 17 Comments
I know many of you are awaiting the follow-up to my foundation routine video: The contour & highlight video! That’s coming later this week, but here’s a little guide to get you going.
When I contour, I like to use a foundation that’s darker than my complexion. This makes it much easier to blend, so aim for either a cream or liquid foundation that’s significantly darker than your skin. For the highlighter, I’ve been using the MAC Prep + Prime highlighting pen in Light Boost for a long time now and I’m very happy with it. And it comes in pen form with a brush at the end so it’s super easy to use.
So here’s what you’ll look like before you blend it all out:
Look out for the video coming soon, where I’ll show you how to blend this mess out!!
I love it! Can’t wait to see the video. Will you be adding an email subscription to your site/blog so I can follow along in my inbox for new articles? Thank you!
What color of the Makeup Forever foundation do you use for contouring? Thanks!!!!
Can you tell me what shade of foundation you used to contour? I would love to know! Thank you 🙂 Your videos/blog posts are beyond helpful!
Hello ladies! The contour foundation I used was Make Up For Ever 170, my base is 123 🙂
So much makeup!! Why? Your skin already looks flawless. Are your trying to compete with the Kardashians? For someone who works a 9-5 job at a conservative office, what makeup look would you suggest? You use so much product that if this was my daily routine I would be broke. Not trying to be unkind but, your various makeup ‘looks’ are so not meant for average people’s lives. It seems these looks are for clubbing and not the mom with 2 kids. Don’t get me wrong, I love makeup and looking as pretty and glamorous as possible but, do I really need highlighter, bronzer, and contouring to go to the super market?
@Luna you clicked on this article, therefore you should know it was going to talk about contouring. If that isn’t something you would do, then feel free to skip the tutorial. She’s sharing her tips, I don’t understand why you feel the need to be so condescending. If her style doesn’t necessarily suit you, then you don’t need to follow it. The internet is huge, I’m sure there are “mommy” makeup sites out there. If you wanted a tutorial on something in particular, just kindly request it. There isn’t a need to be so critical. Just because you sprinkle in the “not trying to be unkind” into your comment, doesn’t make it any less rude or unkind.
@Luisa, great to hear from you. Yep, I get that this site has ‘tips’ etc.. and I enjoy watching the well put together video tutorials. My two cents is simply that Teni just uses so much makeup in every single video no matter what she is teaching (I have watched a few of her videos). Could it be possible to achieve the same effects/looks as she demos but without 10 lbs of makeup and can she show how to do it? Visitors to this site who have questions and objections shouldn’t be singled out as condescending/rude just because folks like you interpret our feedback incorrectly.
FYI – I have a very similar look to Teni with the same eyes and features and enhance much of it with just basic Cover Girl products:)
Luna, I appreciate the feedback, though I do think it’s a bit excessive to call it “10 lbs of makeup.” But again, I always welcome any feedback and take it into consideration; after all, I do these posts/videos to please my viewers and readers. I personally am not a fan of Cover Girl makeup, I find that the quality doesn’t match up to some of my favorite products. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t work just fine for you or anyone else. I’d recommend my “‘No Makeup’ Makeup” video as well as the “DIY Bridal Makeup” and the “Simple Foundation Routine” on my YouTube channel for looks that are not quite as product-heavy. I will certainly keep your suggestions in mind for the future, though. Thanks!
Amazing! I love the idea of using the HD foundation to contour. You have great cheek bones. Thank you for these helpful tips =)
Another great video! Is there a powder highlighter you would recommend? Thanks for all the great advice/tips 🙂
Hey Sunshine i Adore your makeup!
What colure do you have on the Mac prep+prime highlighter?
lots of love from Sweden
I used “Light Boost” 🙂
A bit late in the game, but oh well. Here are my two cents. Teni, you are genius. I appreciate your openness about your techniques, many people are not as open and helpful! I completely agree with the ’10lb of makeup’ bit being a bit excessive because well, honestly, more expensive product goes a long way and is easier to blend and to mix with other products. I could see how it could seem like a lot of makeup but if you watch carefully she uses only a little of each one. I personally find that my makeup forever liquid foundation lasts much longer (4-6 months) and looks much better than a cheaper alternative.
More expensive makeup will most always look better. You get what you pay for.
Luna may just have misspoken. Honestly, I don’t think she meant to sound condescending or rude. It must be a bit difficult to have to fit in a beauty routine along with taking care of little ones. Kudos to you, Luna, for at least attempting to look halfway decent. But honestly girlie, save up a little, go to Sephora, try on a couple of shades of the Makeup Forever HD liquid foundation and I promise you will never look back. It’s so much more luxurious and flattering than its Covergirl counterpart. You do so much for your babies; invest in some mommy perks as well! 🙂
I appreciate your comment, Laney. 🙂 I don’t think anyone comes here to be rude or mean, I think we’re all here just to share some tips and enjoy makeup! No offense taken, really.
Hi Teni,
I really hope you see this comment, first of all; ADORE your videos! Now, I’ve been looking for a new concealer pen. Used tonuse Maybelline Dream Lumi, but really want to try the MAC prep + prime in ‘Light Boost’ but am afraid it will be way too light for me (I mainly use concealer pens under my eyes om top of my darl circles corrector and to lighten the arra around my nose a bit). I am around NC20 – Asian with warm skin tones. Do you think it will be too light for me to use as an every day light concealer? Thank you! x
BIG HUGS,
B.Y.
I think this article could have been helpful to me if you hadn’t used such a strange unreadable font to caption the photos
Hello, I loved your video on “How To Contour and Highlight” that was published on 3-18-2014. You said you helped make the “Motives Sculpt Series Pallet”. What shades did you use in that video ? I would love to try some and where can I buy it ? Can’t wait to hear from you-Thanks, Charlotte