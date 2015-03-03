AFFORDABLE ALTERNATIVES: PEACH SHIMMER MAKEUP

Just uploaded a new video to my channel! A lot of you loved that I listed affordable alternatives in my last video, so I’m going to continue doing that for every video where I use more prestige products! See below for drugstore/affordable alternatives:

Murad Invisiblur Perfection Shield (NYX Pore Filler)

Elcie Cosmetics foundation in Natural (L’Oreal True Match Foundation)

Beauty Blender (FantaSea Cosmetic Blending Sponge)

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer in Ginger (Maybelline Fit Me Concealer)

Laura Mercier Powder (NYX Studio Finishing Powder Translucent Finish)

Too Faced Chocolate Soleil Bronzer (elf Studio Pressed Mineral Bronzer)

Sephora blush in Rose Glow (Rimmel London Lasting Finish blush in Live Pink)

Make Up For Ever Pro Sculpting Duo (elf Baked Highlighter in Moonlight Pearls)

Smashbox 24hr primer (Wet n Wild Take On The Day eyeshadow primer)

LORAC MegaPRO palette (LA Colors 16 Color Eyeshadow Palette in Sweet)

Makeup Geek Eyeshadow, In The Spotlight (NYX Prismatic Shadow, Golden Peach)

Make Up For Ever Ink Liner in Black (Revlon ColorStay Liquid Eye Makeup)

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara (L’Oreal Miss Manga Voluminous Mascara)

Eyelure false eyelashes in #117 (this is a drugstore item)

NYX Brow Gel in Chocolate (this is a drugstore item)

Girlactik Star Gloss in Just Nude (L’Oreal lip gloss in Nude Ballet)