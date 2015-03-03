AFFORDABLE ALTERNATIVES: PEACH SHIMMER MAKEUP
- Beauty, Video
- March 3, 2015
- 24 Comments
Just uploaded a new video to my channel! A lot of you loved that I listed affordable alternatives in my last video, so I’m going to continue doing that for every video where I use more prestige products! See below for drugstore/affordable alternatives:
Murad Invisiblur Perfection Shield (NYX Pore Filler)
Elcie Cosmetics foundation in Natural (L’Oreal True Match Foundation)
Beauty Blender (FantaSea Cosmetic Blending Sponge)
NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer in Ginger (Maybelline Fit Me Concealer)
Laura Mercier Powder (NYX Studio Finishing Powder Translucent Finish)
Too Faced Chocolate Soleil Bronzer (elf Studio Pressed Mineral Bronzer)
Sephora blush in Rose Glow (Rimmel London Lasting Finish blush in Live Pink)
Make Up For Ever Pro Sculpting Duo (elf Baked Highlighter in Moonlight Pearls)
Smashbox 24hr primer (Wet n Wild Take On The Day eyeshadow primer)
LORAC MegaPRO palette (LA Colors 16 Color Eyeshadow Palette in Sweet)
Makeup Geek Eyeshadow, In The Spotlight (NYX Prismatic Shadow, Golden Peach)
Make Up For Ever Ink Liner in Black (Revlon ColorStay Liquid Eye Makeup)
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara (L’Oreal Miss Manga Voluminous Mascara)
Eyelure false eyelashes in #117 (this is a drugstore item)
NYX Brow Gel in Chocolate (this is a drugstore item)
Girlactik Star Gloss in Just Nude (L’Oreal lip gloss in Nude Ballet)
I just watched the tutorial and left a comment on your instagram as well. I love how spring ready the look is , and your video has its sense of humor, lol.
I was able to get the mega pro palette from ebay, and I think it was a bang for the buck must-have, especially when and if I do travel.
All else, I would have to go to either Target or Ulta. I prefer getting beauty product alternatives in just one place, versus driving all over. I live in the East Coast, and it’s still brrr cold over here.❄️
Thank you, again, for being an inspiration! I think your style is very natural and effortless!❤️
Thanks for doing this! I love your channel and blog; you always come up with such effortlessly beautiful looks. You seem so down to earth and humble and I love it! Thanks for being a great inspiration to all of us and someone who is truly enjoyable to watch and read. 🙂
Hi Teni, this is such a BEAUTIFUL look, and thank you SO MUCH for listing the less expensive alternatives here..so I can afford to recreate it…lol… LOVE this…:-)
Your peach shimmer look is gorgeous!
http://arnellavanilla.com
Thank you soooo much for posting these affordable alternatives! I LOVE this look it’s so pretty! My skin tone is similar to yours and I love the peach looks, it’s very simple but very pretty and girly! I’m a Mom of two girls 4 and 15months and I just don’t have time to create looks that involve 5 to 6 eye shadows! Bottom line, this was just beautiful!
That wet n wild primer is amazing! I have very oily eyelids and nothing had ever worked for me until I tried this. I love the shimmery one. Seriously, that stuff’s a steal. I’d pay 5 times the cost, it works so well.
LOVE the look!
Connie | Sponsored by Coffee | Bloglovin’
I love this color! Thank you for sharing 🙂
Gorgeous 🙂 I love peachy tones. I’m going to put some of the products that you used on my to-try list.
This look is so stunning! Love the colors you used, it goes together so perfectly. ♡♡
http://helloemiliej.blogspot.com
love your site Teni. I really appreciate that you’ve decided to include less expensive alternatives to high end brands. Besides the cost being prohibitive for some of us, there’s also the availability factor. I live in a small town in the Midwest and the largest city of any size is an hour away. With the weather we’ve this winter, that can be an obstacle.
You are so enormously likable. 🙂 Jaw-droppingly beautiful but better yet, intelligent and down to earth, a “real” girl. You’re a great role model for girls today. I have only one objection to you — you’re a Trojan (go Ohio State Buckeyes!) lol…best regards and God bless.
I LOVE this look!! There is also a similar eye shadow shade in the Naked 2 palette – if you spray with water to intensify. It’s also difficult for UK beauty lovers to get some of the products you recommend – so searching the internet to get UK delivery sites can be tricky. I would also recommend the Eyeko eyeliner for this look!!
I love your eyeliner in this pic!!! Did you you see all the cool new ways to wear it from Paris fashion week? http://thestore.com/blog/10-great-tips-get-eyeliner-perfect-every-time/
I love this look, the Makeup Geek shadow is beautiful, may need to buy it myself!
I’m thinking of this for my wedding look… But would it last?! My colour scheme is peach so would work so well for me!!
Also, side note regarding lorac pro palette… I’ve seen some on ebay (I’m based in Uk) but you’re video said is limited ed and never coming back… Should I assume the $40 dollar one I saw on ebay is a fake or something?! I didn’t even know fake make up existed but surely it must be?! Teni please advise! As really want to recreate this eye, I already have the shimmery one from makeup geek.
Ps you are amazingly talented, beautiful and unlike a lot of other make up video bloggers nice to listen to ( some can get annoying after a while haha!)
Stunning! Your makeup is simple yet very nice.. Thank you for sharing your knowledge. Hannah, Makeup Artist
These summer makeups are very interesting and thank you for sharing such an interesting beauty information.
