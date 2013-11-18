When it comes to liquid eyeliner and lashes, you know my go-to is Eyeko! And now, the long-awaited limited edition Alexa For Eyeko set is finally available.

Personally, I love this partnership between Eyeko and Alexa Chung: Alexa is about as cool as a chick can get, and her effortless style fits right in with the Eyeko brand. And what’s really special about this set is that there’s a special ingredient added to both the liner and the mascara: The Eye Do Liquid Eyeliner and Eye Do Mascara are infused with WIDELASH™ lash enhancer. Using the liquid eyeliner and the mascara will enhance the length and volume of your lashes in just 15 days with regular use… That’s pretty incredible!

Also included in the set is a poster exclusively designed by Alexa Chung herself.

This limited edition set is now available at Eyeko.com and Selfridges in the UK. The set will be available in Sephora stores in the US on January 3rd!