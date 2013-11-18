ALEXA FOR EYEKO
When it comes to liquid eyeliner and lashes, you know my go-to is Eyeko! And now, the long-awaited limited edition Alexa For Eyeko set is finally available.
Personally, I love this partnership between Eyeko and Alexa Chung: Alexa is about as cool as a chick can get, and her effortless style fits right in with the Eyeko brand. And what’s really special about this set is that there’s a special ingredient added to both the liner and the mascara: The Eye Do Liquid Eyeliner and Eye Do Mascara are infused with WIDELASH™ lash enhancer. Using the liquid eyeliner and the mascara will enhance the length and volume of your lashes in just 15 days with regular use… That’s pretty incredible!
Also included in the set is a poster exclusively designed by Alexa Chung herself.
This limited edition set is now available at Eyeko.com and Selfridges in the UK. The set will be available in Sephora stores in the US on January 3rd!
How would you compare this to the black magic mascara? Also, is the formula more comparable to black magic (easier to remove) or the skinny brush (very hard to remove)?
Thanks
You know what, I haven’t even had a chance to try out this set yet!! I have to agree with you that the original formula is very difficult to remove, but the Black Magic Mascara is far easier to take off. I’m eager to get my hands on the Eye Do Mascara to see how it works!
Hey Teni- I was wondering what lighting you use to film your tutorials? Can you please show us a video of what camera and lights you use to film? Your videos come out so soft and beautiful! What is your secret? xo
I’ve gotten a lot of requests for a filming/lighting tutorial so I will have to work on that soon. 🙂
I’m waiting for this video 🙂
I thought finding this would be so arduous but it’s a breeze!
Hi Teni, I will be ordering these for sure! Please I need your advice, which highlighter do u recommend? Aside from the Mac prep and prime which I use as concealer as per your recommendation. And what is your favorite mascara at the moment?
My favorite mascara right now is the Eyeko Black Magic… Love it! As far as a highlighter, what kind of highlighter do you mean? Something to highlight your face or just your under eyes?
Hi Teni, thank you for your reply. By highlighter I mean the one you use on the cheekbones and on the nose. You mentioned in one of your tutorials that you always prefer Matt highlighters. Thank you once again, xoxo
ah, yes! By matte highlighter I meant for the brow bone only; I don’t like using shimmery eyeshadows to highlight the brow bone. However for my cheekbones and nose, right now I’m LOVING the Ambient Lighting Powder by Hourglass. It’s simply gorgeous. It’s not TOO shimmery, it just gives my skin a natural looking glow.
Hi, Teni. Can’t wait to try them. I live in Europe, so I would be able to buy them already?
I know for sure they’re in the UK, but I’m not 100% sure they’re in other places in Europe. However you can get them on the Eyeko.com site!
I’d surely be excited about getting longer, thicker lashes! Thanks for sharing 🙂
