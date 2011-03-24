BEST. LIP BALM. EVER.

This is absolutely the best lip balm I’ve ever used. I never would have thought to purchase a lip treatment from a men’s product line, but it was included in Sephora’s Sun Safety Kit last summer, so I gave it a shot.

The first thing that struck me about the balm was the scent: Lemon chamomile?? Yes, please! If you’re a fan of lemon bars, you will likely eat this stuff. It smells so yummy!! But scents aside, the Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm ($7.50) moisturizes my lips like none other. It’s packed with avocado oil, shea butter, vitamin E, and green tea for moisturizing and antioxidant power. It’s also got an SPF 25. Don’t forget: Your lips need sunblock, too. One weekend in Palm Springs without a protective lip balm, and you’ll start to see those aging vertical lines in your lips! Most lip balms come with an SPF 10 or 15, but with the Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm, you’re covered even in the most intense weather situations.

If you’re not into scented products, it also comes in ‘original’ (but trust me… You will LOVE the lemon chamomile!). Find the men’s lip treatment at Sephora, and maybe pick up a conditioning shave cream for your boyfriend, too!