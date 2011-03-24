BEST. LIP BALM. EVER.
This is absolutely the best lip balm I’ve ever used. I never would have thought to purchase a lip treatment from a men’s product line, but it was included in Sephora’s Sun Safety Kit last summer, so I gave it a shot.
The first thing that struck me about the balm was the scent: Lemon chamomile?? Yes, please! If you’re a fan of lemon bars, you will likely eat this stuff. It smells so yummy!! But scents aside, the Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm ($7.50) moisturizes my lips like none other. It’s packed with avocado oil, shea butter, vitamin E, and green tea for moisturizing and antioxidant power. It’s also got an SPF 25. Don’t forget: Your lips need sunblock, too. One weekend in Palm Springs without a protective lip balm, and you’ll start to see those aging vertical lines in your lips! Most lip balms come with an SPF 10 or 15, but with the Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm, you’re covered even in the most intense weather situations.
If you’re not into scented products, it also comes in ‘original’ (but trust me… You will LOVE the lemon chamomile!). Find the men’s lip treatment at Sephora, and maybe pick up a conditioning shave cream for your boyfriend, too!
Omg! I was in Sephora a few years ago and asked for a really good lip balm and they recommended this and I’ve used it ever since! It’s amazing and so cheap! I also use Jack Black Eye Balm which is half the price we would pay for eye cream but I think they know that men just won’t spend that much.
Kate, I love the idea of an eye balm! Some of these creams just don’t keep my lids hydrated enough… I’m going to try the one from Jack Black!
I’ve been using Made from Earth’s lip balm for about a decade now and I’ve always loved it. It tastes, smells, and feels great on my lips.
I’ve tried the other variations of their lip balm such as the blueberry, spearmint, and citrus. the citrus one is a bit too feminine for me. So I’ve come back to the original vanilla flavor and I’ll probably stick with it for awhile. The cooling instantly sooths my dry lips while the beeswax and oils leave my lips feeling soft and moisturized. If you haven’t tried it yet, you should. Bottom line: There’s a reason people swear by this stuff. Give it a shot.
Thanks for the suggestion, I would love to try it! Where can I find it?
