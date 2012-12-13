BIG SEXY HAIR!

Hi, beautiful.
And the giveaways continue! Thanks to Luxy Hair, one lucky Miss Maven fan will win her very own set of Luxy Hair clip-in extensions. Check out the video where I’ll show you how to use the extensions as well as style them to achieve super bombshell hair.
At the end of the video, you’ll find out how to enter the giveaway… It’s simple!
Gorg!!!
Do you sleep with these in? How long do they last? Can they be washed?
No, it would be a little uncomfortable and probably damaging to the extensions if you slept with them. They can most definitely be washed and the Luxy Hair website explains how to care for them!
WOW they look really good you should get some permanent ones it really hides the breakage at your ends and you look gorg
Hi Teni,
my hair is thin and for a couple of years it’s been thinning too. These extensions will make a world difference on my hair appearance. I hope I win. By the way, you’re beautiful with or without them. xoxo
Thanks, Doris 🙂 Good luck to you!!
wow your own hair got so long too! both your skin and hair have never looked better. any tips?
and thank you for always updating your blog, best beauty and lifestyle blog period
How sweet, thank you! Well, in this video I have clip-in extensions so it’s not all my hair 😛 But I’ve been using pure argan oil on my skin lately, it’s been working wonders for my dry skin!
your hair looks amazing and natural too.
BTW i love your make up, can you a video .. it would be great 🙂
Yepp! I’ve been getting a lot of requests for the makeup so ill be doing a tutorial soon 🙂
2 questions!
1-Did you do your own hair coloring? if so what products/colors do you use? cause your hair color is so pretty!
2- Do you ever use facial tanning products? I cant find one i really like. i have light olive skin too.
THANKS!
Gorg! def going to try these out! I have similar hair color and skin tone to you..What color is your blush and lip gloss?
Teni, I’ve just discovered Your blog & YouTube channel, so I’m so happy with it! You’are so beautiful! Like everything about Your hair & make up! I’m also a fan of Luxy Hair Extentions, wanna have the same hair as You 🙂 So adorable! Thank You for chance to participate in this giveaway! Have a good day & greetings from Russia 🙂
Thank you!! Good luck 🙂
You have amazing skills, and your natural beauty is something which is quite rare, You probably get this alot from people, but seriously, makeup or no makeup, u have really stunning features. God Bless You
thank you!! 🙂
Hi Teni. Thiis look si owesome, love it! And u’re so gorgeous !!! I’d like to Know if u used the same 1inch curling iron as un your previous video (cause it seems bigger than all the 1inch i saw on internet). And do u Know where i can find it,cause i live un France and all us website like target and others don’t ship worldwide and i can’t find conair on french websites. I really Love this look and would like to recréante it with my luxyhair extensions for my best friend weeding so i’m desperate not to find it !!!
Thanks very much for your help and keep doing tutorial, you’re so great !
Try Ebay or Amazon, those are two sites that offer international shipping depending on the seller so you might find luck there!
And the size I used in the Luxy video was 1.5 inches 🙂
Sorry for the mistakes, i haven’t seen them before i post my message. it’s my french corrector which didn’t recognise the words and changed them. Sorry :s 🙂
Do u recommend these extensions or milani extensions?
I’ve never tried Milani extensions. My experience with Luxy Hair was very positive, though.
Teni, could you please tell me what blush did you use? It’s amazing ! Thank you !
