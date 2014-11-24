BLACK FRIDAY: LORAC



Last week on Instagram I promised I would have some great Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on MissMaven.com for you guys, and I’m so excited about this one! At first I wanted to save my favorite for last but I was too giddy and wanted to share these deals ASAP. Take notes… You won’t want to miss out on these!

A few weeks ago I sat down with Carol Shaw, founder of LORAC Cosmetics, to talk about some of their latest launches. After ooh-ing and ahh-ing at all the fun goodies I had to play with, I noticed the prices printed on some of the boxes, and at $12 and $15, I was a little perplexed. She explained that these were their Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals, so immediately I was excited to try those products. I know a lot of times you guys might see looks and swatches on blogs and on Instagram that you love, but have trouble affording, so I was particularly interested in these because of the awesome price point!

So here’s the lowdown on the sales:

Black Friday

Vintage Vixen Palette, all matte shadows – $12, Ulta stores and Ulta.com only

Sultry Starlet Palette, all shimmer shadows – $12, Ulta stores and Ulta.com only

Cyber Monday

Champagne Dreams Palette, mix of mattes and shimmers – $15, Ulta.com exclusive (not available in stores)

Carol made sure to tell me that, because of the price point, these weren’t PRO formula shadows. (If you own any of the LORAC PRO palettes, you know exactly what I’m talking about! They’re top notch, super-blendable pigmented shadows.) So immediately I prepared myself for maybe an underwhelming payoff in the shadows. But after I swatched the palettes, I was a little confused; I had to get in touch with my contact at LORAC and ask if these were definitely not PRO shadows! I’m extremely impressed with the quality of these eyeshadows: Each and every one is extremely pigmented and has that velvety soft texture that makes it easy to blend. And the colors?! See for yourself below. (Don’t drool on your keyboard/smartphone.)

These aren’t the only deals from LORAC so be sure to stalk them on social media to see what else is up for grabs at a great price!! And be sure to check back here all week for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.