BLACK FRIDAY: MOTIVES

Hi, beautiful.
Whether you found me on YouTube, Instagram, or by accident, I'm glad you're here! On my blog you'll find a little bit about my life as well as my favorites in beauty and style. Have a look around and enjoy! xxget in touch
And the savings continue!! This Black Friday deal is strictly for your pout: Motives Cosmetics is offering 35% off of their lip boosts, a collection of sheer hydrating lip colors. These are all neutral shades (frost and no frost) and they actually enhance your natural lip color, hence the name. My personal favorites are Rare and Riot (the first and third shades in the photo above); Rare is more of a deep cinnamon shade while Riot is a beautiful nude blush.
And here’s a tip: Check back on the Motives website on Monday for a special Cyber Monday surprise!!
There are 8 comments
These are all great colors for autumn! I think these would look great with a pink lip liner underneath as a base and then the sheer lipsticks on top. Thank you for this amazing Black Friday deal Teni!
xxx,
Jasmine K
blog.myeunoia.com
These are gorgeous!
My Mom and Aunty would love these as gifts!
Oooh these colors all look great. Nude but with some oomph.
Bonjour Fr©icÃ©rÃd,Je suis intÃ©ressÃ© par les informations que vous possÃ©dez sur Airborne Dragon et Northern Delay. Est-il possible d’avoir votre adresse mail afinde vous contacter ? SVP
Hey Teni,
I’ve just watched your updated highlight and contour video and want to get the motives palette but I don’t know which to buy? I’m fair, so would Ice suit me better? I love the look of the palette and really want to get the right colours for my skin tone.
wow all nice colours. going to bag all these real soon. thanks for the post 🙂
It is such a joy to watch the dogs interact. My dog, Lucy, loves to go to the dog park. Her ears perk the moment that I say, “Do you want to go to the Dog Pakr8&#?221; She loves to run with any dog willing to run with her and has made many friends among the dogs. Park owners have made friends as well.