MY NEW BLOG!

Of course I bring all my beauty tips to MissMaven.com, but I also have my personal blog at TeniPanosian.com! I’m much more casual with my blog and update it with news about my personal life as well as acting appearances. In the last year I hadn’t updated it much because I had a lot of technical issues with it, but I’ve revamped the whole layout and now I’m ready to get back to blogging!! Be sure to bookmark TeniPanosian.com and visit often for updates.



Teni Panosian

I'm Teni Panosian, a lifestyle and beauty blogger based in Los Angeles.


HIGHLIGHT + CONTOUR

Minimalist in Givenchy x Teni Panosian
PRETTY IN A PONYTAIL

There are 11 comments

  • Eline des Bouvrie says:
    January 4, 2013

    Very nice picture, beautyful pose

  • Lynna says:
    January 4, 2013

    Cool, very nice with what website did you create your blogs?

  • Erin says:
    January 6, 2013

    What colors do you use for you hair? It’s gorgeous!

    • Teni Panosian says:
      January 6, 2013

      thanks 🙂 I have very dark hair naturally, almost black, and I have my colorist put in medium/light brown highlights to soften it up. Not sure exactly what she uses. :\ I’m transitioning out of the ombre phase so it’s taking a while to get to where I want it to be!

  • VRAPHAELIA says:
    February 13, 2013

    You look Absolutely stunning Teni…. Flawless…. What eyelashes did you use for this photo shoot? Was it the #600 from the Cherry line?

    Thanks

  • Saloua says:
    April 4, 2013

    What a beautiful picture! You look a bit like Eva Mendes!
    keep the work on!

    Love, Saloua

  • Mia says:
    December 3, 2013

    Bonjour, i already follow you on youtube….what to say…AMAZIIIING…thanks for all of that…for being you,natural,sweet,funny and gorgeous! Magnifique Mademoiselle 🙂

  • Ani says:
    August 24, 2014

    Hi Teni…could you please take pictures of your hair from back so i could use it as an example of how i want it?

  • Laura says:
    September 28, 2017

    Your teeth look different in this photo…almost fake like your wearing a prosthetic?!?

