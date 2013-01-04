MY NEW BLOG!

Hi, beautiful.
Whether you found me on YouTube, Instagram, or by accident, I'm glad you're here! On my blog you'll find a little bit about my life as well as my favorites in beauty and style. Have a look around and enjoy!
Of course I bring all my beauty tips to MissMaven.com, but I also have my personal blog at TeniPanosian.com! I’m much more casual with my blog and update it with news about my personal life as well as acting appearances. In the last year I hadn’t updated it much because I had a lot of technical issues with it, but I’ve revamped the whole layout and now I’m ready to get back to blogging!! Be sure to bookmark TeniPanosian.com and visit often for updates.
Very nice picture, beautyful pose
Cool, very nice with what website did you create your blogs?
WordPress! Best blog platform 🙂
What colors do you use for you hair? It’s gorgeous!
thanks 🙂 I have very dark hair naturally, almost black, and I have my colorist put in medium/light brown highlights to soften it up. Not sure exactly what she uses. :\ I’m transitioning out of the ombre phase so it’s taking a while to get to where I want it to be!
You look Absolutely stunning Teni…. Flawless…. What eyelashes did you use for this photo shoot? Was it the #600 from the Cherry line?
Thanks
What a beautiful picture! You look a bit like Eva Mendes!
keep the work on!
Love, Saloua
Bonjour, i already follow you on youtube….what to say…AMAZIIIING…thanks for all of that…for being you,natural,sweet,funny and gorgeous! Magnifique Mademoiselle 🙂
:* thank you!
Hi Teni…could you please take pictures of your hair from back so i could use it as an example of how i want it?
Your teeth look different in this photo…almost fake like your wearing a prosthetic?!?