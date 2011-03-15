CHEAP THRILLS: NARS VS E.L.F.

I’ve always been obsessed with NARS’ blush/bronzer duo with its best-selling blush, Orgasm, and bronzer, Laguna. This combo gives me the perfect contour and glow; it’s one of the few products that I’ve actually bought repeatedly after I run out. The price tag on this duo is $40, which is well worth it. But I recently discovered a comparable— and incredibly inexpensive— alternative that is literally the exact same thing! I happened to be browsing the e.l.f. website because I was curious: Almost all of their products range from $1-$3… That’s outrageously cheap! The photo of their Contouring Blush & Bronzing Powder, which comes in at a ridiculous $3, looks great on the website, but I was weary about how it might look when I actually received the product. I just got my shipment today, and I am absolutely amazed at how perfect this duo is! I hate to say it, but I’m probably going to ditch NARS for this version.

I did my research, and e.l.f. is a-okay in my book: They are cruelty-free (yay!) and although their products aren’t made from the absolute best ingredients, I was still surprised to find out that they don’t skimp on quality very much at all (beware, though: A few of their products do contain parabens, so check the ingredients list before you order). I would highly recommend the Contouring Blush & Bronzing Powder to anyone who’s a fan of the NARS blush/bronzer duo! Check out the photos (NARS, left and e.l.f., right):

And I’m sure this was no accident, either. Everyone knows how popular the NARS duo is… Very clever, e.l.f.!