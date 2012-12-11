EYELINER TIPS

I love this look: Just a clean liner on the top and no liner on the bottom. And when eyeliner is the star of the look, it’s got to be precise! I always get questions about how I make my liquid liner look so perfect, and the answer is twofold: For one thing, I always anchor my pinky against my nose when I go to apply the liquid liner. It’s such a sensitive product that the slightest wrong move will ruin the whole thing. So as long as I’ve got my pinky resting against my nose, my hand is steady and able to draw a precise line.

The second and very important step to creating a perfect liner look is to apply a black pencil or gel liner to the inner rim of your upper lash line. That’s how you get that super sleek, black line you see in the picture. Otherwise, you’ll be able to see the space between your eyeball and your lash line and the liner just won’t stand out as much. I personally like to take a small angled brush, and instead of dipping into a cream or gel liner, I take a little product off of my Stila Kajal Eyeliner in Onyx (it’s super black!) and apply that way. It has the same effect as the long-wearing cream and gel eyeliners, I just like how dark the Stila pencil is. Just wipe your angled brush over the tip of the pencil and apply… Very easy! If you prefer a cream or gel liner, go for it!! As long as you’re covering that inner rim of the upper lash line with a black liner.

And that’s really it; they’re small details but they make a big difference in the outcome of a liquid liner look!