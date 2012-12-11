EYELINER TIPS
- Beauty
- December 11, 2012
- 23 Comments
I love this look: Just a clean liner on the top and no liner on the bottom. And when eyeliner is the star of the look, it’s got to be precise! I always get questions about how I make my liquid liner look so perfect, and the answer is twofold: For one thing, I always anchor my pinky against my nose when I go to apply the liquid liner. It’s such a sensitive product that the slightest wrong move will ruin the whole thing. So as long as I’ve got my pinky resting against my nose, my hand is steady and able to draw a precise line.
The second and very important step to creating a perfect liner look is to apply a black pencil or gel liner to the inner rim of your upper lash line. That’s how you get that super sleek, black line you see in the picture. Otherwise, you’ll be able to see the space between your eyeball and your lash line and the liner just won’t stand out as much. I personally like to take a small angled brush, and instead of dipping into a cream or gel liner, I take a little product off of my Stila Kajal Eyeliner in Onyx (it’s super black!) and apply that way. It has the same effect as the long-wearing cream and gel eyeliners, I just like how dark the Stila pencil is. Just wipe your angled brush over the tip of the pencil and apply… Very easy! If you prefer a cream or gel liner, go for it!! As long as you’re covering that inner rim of the upper lash line with a black liner.
And that’s really it; they’re small details but they make a big difference in the outcome of a liquid liner look!
There are 23 comments
Umm why does that look ridiculously photoshopped? It seems to go over your eyelashes. I wouldn’t call that clean. Ridiculously thick.
looks fine! MARZ why are you on here than if you dont like it!
Hi Teni, This make up is amazing. I’ll try it on, I have loooong lashes so it could be great for me, thanks! Amazing job girl!
Work it!! 🙂
Det finns andra att sÃ¶ka stÃ¶d med Ã¤n V och MP fÃ¶r soanoldemakrcteria vid efter valet.En minoritetsregering S kan sÃ¶ka stÃ¶d frÃ¥n ett eller flera allianspartier i fÃ¶rsvarsfrÃ¥gan.M har blivit ett auktoritÃ¤rt parti visavi sina allians partier och det finns ett missnÃ¶je med Moderaternas fÃ¶rsvarspolitik tom inom moderaterna.
Yeah no offence but it does look a bit ……..photoshopped? I thought they were those stick on eyeliner strips at first.
If you follow the steps in the post, you’ll get these results. The key is to apply the liquid liner on the top lash line, and then use a gel liner (or a brush and pencil like I did) to apply the black color on the inner rim of your top lash line. This way you’re getting into every little space between your lashes. And if you have a very steady hand you can achieve a clean look!
love it!! where can i buy it?
Stila and Bobbi Brown you can pick up at Sephora, but the Bdellium Tools brush you can find at specialty beauty stores or at http://www.bdelliumtools.com.
Love it! 🙂
love your makeup!
Seriously gorgeous and you rock this look!!!!!! I tried this look today and loved it – I ended up just using some bronzer in my crease because I wasn’t sure what shadows to use on the lid Are you wearing shadows on your lid and do you have a tutorial on this look? Thanks so much for all the wonderful makeup tricks and the videos!!!!
Teni, what eyeshadows are you using for this look?
This look is awesome!I´m going to use this tecnique because I always have the same problem with eyeliner…I could see the space between the eye ball and the lash line and I didn´t liked it at all.
Thanks for the tip!
Beutiful! I shall try this. THank you so much for all your beutiful makeup tips 🙂 I am TERRIBLE at makeup, so I really appreciate all of your tutorials! One question though. I have read alot of bad reviews for the Stila Kajal about it smudging and running easily. Do you have any problems with this pencil?
Not at all! Maybe because I don’t apply directly with the pencil, I always use a liner brush to apply. Never had a problem with it 🙂
I think it looks amazing! How do you stop the liner on the inside top rim of your eye from rubbing off onto the bottom rim? I have a problem with my eyeliner smudging in the corners under my eyes even if I do not apply eyeliner to the bottom. Do you have any tips on how to prevent that from happening?
It might be the specific liner you’re using… I use the Stila Kajal Eyeliner in Onyx and I’ve never had that problem. Also, try applying to the top rim with an eyeliner brush instead of applying the pencil directly. Just take your eyeliner brush and wipe it onto the pencil then apply it that way. That should really help!
Thank you! I will for sure try that 🙂
love it..simple but unique. hope it looks good to me
Can you tell me the lippie in this pic? Thanks!!
I’m wearing the Khroma Beauty nude lip set; it’s a pencil and a lip gloss duo.
do you think you could make a tutorial video?