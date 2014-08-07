FINDING YOUR MATCH

Finding the right shade of foundation seems to be an incredibly difficult and frustrating task. And why?? It’s the one product that goes all over your face and is therefore one of the most important elements to your look. Personally, I’m always on the hunt for different foundations that’ll suit my warm, ashy/olive complexion. (Which is pretty much the toughest to match.) And of course you start to discover that different brands tend to cater better to specific complexions; one of the few product lines that I’ve seen do a solid job of covering the entire complexion spectrum, including warms and cools, is L’Oreal’s True Match collection.

Whether you’re looking for a liquid or powder, L’Oreal True Match has a huge selection of foundation, powder, blush, and concealer, among other makeup must-haves. And what’s more L’Oreal has a section completely dedicated to finding your own true match, see it here. If you find yourself not sure of what shades are right for you, the True Match section has everything you need to zero in on your unique match for both tone and undertone.

My shade is the W4.5 Fresh Beige in the True Match Super Blendable Makeup, which is my absolute favorite product in the whole collection! It rivals some of the most expensive and high quality foundations on the market for a drugstore price. It’s a nice medium to full coverage foundation that blends seamlessly into my skin for a truly flawless finish. And considering how incredibly unique my complexion is, that’s no easy task.

Find your match here, and if you want the complete look without having to think too much about it, all the True Match products are coordinated by shade, so for example, my concealer, powder, and blush would also be somewhere in the W4 and W5 range. Doesn’t get easier than that!!

Here’s a mix of more of my “true matches”!