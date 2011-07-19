FOREVER FIND: THIS ONE’S A STUNNER

I mean, really… Does this look like it’s from Forever 21?! I spotted this pretty piece from 20 feet away and snagged it before anyone else noticed. It’s by far the best piece in the whole store.

This one rings up at a mere $10.80, and it looks like it costs way more than that, making it the best affordable fashion jewelry piece ever. It’s just so chic, I’d almost love to see a high-end version made with a pearl accent piece surrounded by diamonds and hung on 14k gold. Though it sure wouldn’t cost 11 bucks!!

It’s sure to catch a lot of attention and countless compliments! But get it before it’s too late: The sales associate at the Pasadena, CA store told me they’d just gotten these in and they were already selling out.