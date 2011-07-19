FOREVER FIND: THIS ONE’S A STUNNER
- Lifestyle, Style
- July 19, 2011
- 2 Comments
I mean, really… Does this look like it’s from Forever 21?! I spotted this pretty piece from 20 feet away and snagged it before anyone else noticed. It’s by far the best piece in the whole store.
This one rings up at a mere $10.80, and it looks like it costs way more than that, making it the best affordable fashion jewelry piece ever. It’s just so chic, I’d almost love to see a high-end version made with a pearl accent piece surrounded by diamonds and hung on 14k gold. Though it sure wouldn’t cost 11 bucks!!
It’s sure to catch a lot of attention and countless compliments! But get it before it’s too late: The sales associate at the Pasadena, CA store told me they’d just gotten these in and they were already selling out.
There are 2 comments
Hi Nice weesteibw. Would you like to invitee submit upabout mine sometime? If so make sure you inform me by means of email or just reply to this kind of remark because We signed up for notices and can know should you.
As always great answers. I was wondering today how you liked your job. Climbing those stairs will be awesome. My school room is upstairs and I bet now I go up and down them 20 times a day since the phone is downstairs and so is the washer and dryer and everything else so that is a good thing. It is still Hot as Hell here too. It is going to be 100 tomorrow and all weekend. I thought you were getting a bit of a cool down? Did you? Have a nice day.