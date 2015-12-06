HOLIDAY makeup TUTORIAL
- December 6, 2015
Did someone say holiday makeup?! The holidays call for a jazzier-than-usual makeup look, so I put together a combo that I don’t typically pair: Dramatic eyes and dramatic lips! I’ve always shied away from doing both just because I feel like one ends up fighting the other and just looks too done up… But in this case, I was so happy with how the makeup look turned out!
Since it was going to be an extra dramatic look, I decided to keep the lips classic with a matte red lipstick. The eyes feature a pretty neutral palette, but the star of the eye makeup is, of course, that bold winged eyeliner. Check out this quick teaser and, if you like what you see, watch the full tutorial on my YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/BjJvxbXIzHY
There are 25 comments
Love the dramatic neutral eyes!
Remember ages ago on snapchat you said you would do a workout playlist?…Please do that :-* xxx
Ah! Thank you for reminding me about that 🙂
Hi. I love your videos. Thank you for all you post. You don’t know how much you have helped me. My question is how do I know if I am a cool tone or warm?
I know sometimes people say look at your veins, if they’re green you’re warm toned, if they’re blue you’re cool toned. I don’t find that to be an accurate measure. I can look at my skin and immediately see that it has a green undertone to it, and judging from my ethnicity (Europe/Asia/Middle East) it’s pretty clear I’m warm toned. If you’re from northern Europe, for example, chances are you’re probably cool toned. Or if you’re latin, Middle Eastern, or Asian, chances are you’re warm toned. Some people’s skin actually looks pink (these are the people who tend to burn very easily in the sun) and those people are cool toned. So that’s sort of a run down of how you can narrow down what side your complexion is on! Hope this helps 🙂
You look gorgeous! So gorgeous it hurts, lol 🙂 Love the way you did your eyeliner, flawless. I think this look would look great with nude lips as well.
Gorgeous look! x
Absolutely love this look! love that shade of red x
Loved this holiday look and the tutorial your so good at them!
First of all, you are very pretty! I love how you kept the lips classic. Some women tend to overdo everything when going for the dramatic look, but not you. Your look is awesome!
thanks 🙂
I love that look!
Enjoy reading your blog.
Really great tutorial, but I can safely say there’s no way I’d look that good at the end if I followed it 😉
That is how I feel too! I know that I would end up looking like something out of “A Clockwork Orange”. Lol
Gorgeous final look!
Gorgeous photos!!
Super cute look!
This look is perfect. Cant wait to try to re-create it.
Could you write something about cruelty free make up please. I Know you love animals more than anybody else. I would love to read that.
I love you Teni
Hi Teni-
I’m trying to locate the Home for the Holidays 2015 Tarte palette you used in your brown smoky eye tutorial and can not find it anywhere! Do you have any recommendation of where that can be purchased? Thank you!
Such amazing makeup!!! SO much detail! I don’t know if my hands are steady enough to pull this off haha
So Amazing makeup.
This is awesome! Really love the eyes! I have Asian eyes so I don’t get to play eye makeup much. I usually use my Mermaid Professional Makeup Brush Set for any makeup. Thanks for the tutorial! It helps a lot!