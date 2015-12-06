HOLIDAY makeup TUTORIAL

Did someone say holiday makeup?! The holidays call for a jazzier-than-usual makeup look, so I put together a combo that I don’t typically pair: Dramatic eyes and dramatic lips! I’ve always shied away from doing both just because I feel like one ends up fighting the other and just looks too done up… But in this case, I was so happy with how the makeup look turned out!

Since it was going to be an extra dramatic look, I decided to keep the lips classic with a matte red lipstick. The eyes feature a pretty neutral palette, but the star of the eye makeup is, of course, that bold winged eyeliner. Check out this quick teaser and, if you like what you see, watch the full tutorial on my YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/BjJvxbXIzHY