I’M A GLOW GETTER

- June 17, 2014
There’s no better time to rock a bronze glow than summer. We’re more tan, we’re wearing clothes that reveal our shoulders and décolleté… It’s the perfect time to bring out the sun goddess in us! I don’t normally go for a high-shine highlight; usually I keep it more subtle with just a hint of a glow at my cheekbones. But today I needed my bronze fix so I created a look that’s super glowy but took it easy on the eye makeup.
I started off the look by using the RCMA foundation palette. There are so many colors to choose from in this highly-pigmented, high quality foundation palette. I got some product onto my foundation brush, sprayed with water, and applied all over.
On my eyes I’ve got the NARS Dual-Intensity Eyeshadow (aptly named; it is intense! These launch on July 1) in Dione all over my lids, blending up and out at my crease. And to add more of a highlight, I used the same shadow in Andromeda, which is the perfectly iridescent, pearly shadow for the inner corners of the eyes. I actually used this color wet, which is ideal for these shadows, to give it some more intensity. I kept it really simple with a light application of brown eyeliner at the outer corners of my top lash line, and finished off with Urban Decay‘s brand new mascara, Perversion. (A knockout product. Love the way my lashes look! This product is available July 13.)
To get that all over bronze glow, I buffed my Betty LouManizer by theBalm all over my face, and added a golden highlight with Albatross by NARS. (One of my favorite highlighters. This stuff does not mess around.) I opted for a no-blush look because I really wanted the focus to be the bronzey glow.
To finish off the look I took my foundation and applied it all over my lips, then topped it with the brand new Read My Lips gloss by theBalm in Snap!
Here’s a look at the glow outside, with natural lighting. It’s definitely a more intense glow!
How do you like this look??
Omg this is truly beautiful
Can you PLEASE do a video tutorial on this?Stunning!!!
Wow, this is so beautiful! You are incredibly gorgeous! In this photo you could be Kim Kardashians twin sister:)
I think she’s much prettier than Kim. Kim looks so artificial nowadays cos of the fillers& all. Plus Kim’s makeup is always too cakey, I don’t get why everybody wants to copy that makeup.
You’re so beautiful Teni! I love this look. I just wish these products, especially the mascara, as I’m obsessed with mascara, were available in South Africa.
This is definitely a jlo glow. Please do a video tutorial soon!
Omg so pretty! Please do a tutorial on this look!
Please do a tutorial on this look!
Please do a tutorial on this look!!!!!!
A tutorial please! It’s amazing.. Why i can’t do this look 🙁
OMG! Stunning!
This look is GORGEOUS! You have such amazing features which make this extra beautiful.
Tutorial on this look! Pretty pretty pleeaase!!
It’s better than Kim kardashian! Yes a tutorial please!
Teni it’s amazing! Please do a toutorial….
:-O
Excuse me while I pick up my jaw from the floor. Your skin looks GORGEOUS.
Pretty can’t wait for the tutorial!
You are soooooo truly gorgeous and perfect !
Tutorial please!!
You’re absolutely glowgeous!!
How does auto correct misspell my name?! Ugh! You’re still glowgeous!!
your skin is gorge…we need an updated skin routine!!
Please upload a video I have no idea as I am a rookie on make up I don’t wear it much and I love love love this look
Beautiful!!! Is there a video tutorial for this?
Absolutely gorgeous!! Hoping I can re-create this look for myself. What did you use on your lips?
Oops – silly me! Didnt see you mentioned lips.
So pretty & girlish look! Perfect for summer 🙂
PLEASEEEE DO A TUTORIAL ON THIS LOOK! YOU LOOK STUNNING!
Hi Teni, What brush do you use to apply Betty LouManizer by theBalm all over your face? I have the same bronzer but I feel like when I highlight my face with it, sometimes it’s too much or concentrated.
Gorgeous!! please do a video
You look like a goddess!! Love it!!!
I love this look – it inspired me to try it out something very similar on myself!!
Totally Amazingly GORGEOUS!
Gorgeous look!!!! Can’t wait to try it!
this look is just PERF! Please do a video tutorial on this look if you can. Just love everything about it!
I love this look !!!! you are so talented ! On me, when i apply a shimmery eyeshadow on the inner corner, it looks like i’m tired so not good for me. 😉
You are so pretty!!!
Love love love this look! stunningly gorgeous! A tutorial in this look plz!
I have quite noticeable pores and so I use matte foundations/blushes I would love to try a dewy look but dunno if it’ll look okay or emphasize .. Plz help if there’s anyway I can! Thank youuu Xxxx
You’re skin looks so flawless! Have you every tried MAC’s MSF in Gold Deposit? It is super glowy and bronze. Love it! And, of course, NARS Albatross is so stunning!
xx
This look is so gorgeous!!
Oh Teni! You Look amazing! Tutorial please!!!!
Please do a tutorial on summer glow with some contouring!!
Video pleaseee!!!! 🙂
I agree. Tutorial pleeease.
This is such a gorgeous look! The main reason I love summer (as an adult) is how bronzed and healthy skin looks. This is the perfect glow.
Video tutorial please (:
Simply stunning. My favorite look you’ve ever done!!
Vanessa
And this is why I can’t follow your blog! I want to purchase everything you put out there..this is honestly so beautiful. I kind of already bought it :/ LOL! Awesome look
Please do a video for this amazing look! Xoxo
Teni, this is gorgeous! 🙂 I’ve been watching your videos for over a year now and you inspire me so much. Love everything you do. I was wondering if you finished any school for make up artist and which schools would you recommend for people who would love to make a carrier out of it. I am from Florida and any suggestion closer to the area (if possible) would be more than helpful. Thank you for everything you do for us every day! Hope to hear back from you 🙂 xoxo
Teni,
What do you think about the foundation? Does it have any pink and yellow undertones for contour and highlight? Also where can I purchase it?
How do you bleach your eybrowns?! Please tell me!
Amazingly gorgeous!! I need to get my hands on the Nars highlighting blush!
Wow…this is BEAUTIFUL. Can’t wait to try this look out. Thank you for your lovely tips…..you are such an inspiration 🙂
xoxo
Siya
I love this is such a great look for the beach, thanks!
Plz come up with tutorial on it it’s stunning
If you really like that glowy look you should try the Josie Maran illuminator, its soo pretty! I either mix it with foundation and apply it or apply it first and then apply foundation.
