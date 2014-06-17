I’M A GLOW GETTER

There’s no better time to rock a bronze glow than summer. We’re more tan, we’re wearing clothes that reveal our shoulders and décolleté… It’s the perfect time to bring out the sun goddess in us! I don’t normally go for a high-shine highlight; usually I keep it more subtle with just a hint of a glow at my cheekbones. But today I needed my bronze fix so I created a look that’s super glowy but took it easy on the eye makeup.

I started off the look by using the RCMA foundation palette. There are so many colors to choose from in this highly-pigmented, high quality foundation palette. I got some product onto my foundation brush, sprayed with water, and applied all over.

On my eyes I’ve got the NARS Dual-Intensity Eyeshadow (aptly named; it is intense! These launch on July 1) in Dione all over my lids, blending up and out at my crease. And to add more of a highlight, I used the same shadow in Andromeda, which is the perfectly iridescent, pearly shadow for the inner corners of the eyes. I actually used this color wet, which is ideal for these shadows, to give it some more intensity. I kept it really simple with a light application of brown eyeliner at the outer corners of my top lash line, and finished off with Urban Decay‘s brand new mascara, Perversion. (A knockout product. Love the way my lashes look! This product is available July 13.)

To get that all over bronze glow, I buffed my Betty LouManizer by theBalm all over my face, and added a golden highlight with Albatross by NARS. (One of my favorite highlighters. This stuff does not mess around.) I opted for a no-blush look because I really wanted the focus to be the bronzey glow.

To finish off the look I took my foundation and applied it all over my lips, then topped it with the brand new Read My Lips gloss by theBalm in Snap!

Here’s a look at the glow outside, with natural lighting. It’s definitely a more intense glow!

How do you like this look??

[show_shopthepost_widget id=”112040″]