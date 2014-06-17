I’M A GLOW GETTER

There’s no better time to rock a bronze glow than summer. We’re more tan, we’re wearing clothes that reveal our shoulders and décolleté… It’s the perfect time to bring out the sun goddess in us! I don’t normally go for a high-shine highlight; usually I keep it more subtle with just a hint of a glow at my cheekbones. But today I needed my bronze fix so I created a look that’s super glowy but took it easy on the eye makeup.

I started off the look by using the RCMA foundation palette. There are so many colors to choose from in this highly-pigmented, high quality foundation palette. I got some product onto my foundation brush, sprayed with water, and applied all over.

On my eyes I’ve got the NARS Dual-Intensity Eyeshadow (aptly named; it is intense! These launch on July 1) in Dione all over my lids, blending up and out at my crease. And to add more of a highlight, I used the same shadow in Andromeda, which is the perfectly iridescent, pearly shadow for the inner corners of the eyes. I actually used this color wet, which is ideal for these shadows, to give it some more intensity. I kept it really simple with a light application of brown eyeliner at the outer corners of my top lash line, and finished off with Urban Decay‘s brand new mascara, Perversion. (A knockout product. Love the way my lashes look! This product is available July 13.)

To get that all over bronze glow, I buffed my Betty LouManizer by theBalm all over my face, and added a golden highlight with Albatross by NARS. (One of my favorite highlighters. This stuff does not mess around.) I opted for a no-blush look because I really wanted the focus to be the bronzey glow.

To finish off the look I took my foundation and applied it all over my lips, then topped it with the brand new Read My Lips gloss by theBalm in Snap!

Here’s a look at the glow outside, with natural lighting. It’s definitely a more intense glow!

How do you like this look??
  • Erika says:
    June 17, 2014

    Omg this is truly beautiful

  • Dashel Matias says:
    June 17, 2014

    Can you PLEASE do a video tutorial on this?Stunning!!!

  • Vilde says:
    June 17, 2014

    Wow, this is so beautiful! You are incredibly gorgeous! In this photo you could be Kim Kardashians twin sister:)

    • Sandra says:
      July 1, 2014

      I think she’s much prettier than Kim. Kim looks so artificial nowadays cos of the fillers& all. Plus Kim’s makeup is always too cakey, I don’t get why everybody wants to copy that makeup.

  • Odile says:
    June 17, 2014

    You’re so beautiful Teni! I love this look. I just wish these products, especially the mascara, as I’m obsessed with mascara, were available in South Africa.

  • Teresa says:
    June 17, 2014

    This is definitely a jlo glow. Please do a video tutorial soon!

  • Zahra says:
    June 17, 2014

    Omg so pretty! Please do a tutorial on this look!

  • Mandy says:
    June 17, 2014

    Please do a tutorial on this look!

  • Aly says:
    June 17, 2014

    Please do a tutorial on this look!!!!!!

  • Selina says:
    June 17, 2014

    A tutorial please! It’s amazing.. Why i can’t do this look 🙁

  • Fruzsi Kemeny says:
    June 17, 2014

    OMG! Stunning!

  • Sara says:
    June 17, 2014

    This look is GORGEOUS! You have such amazing features which make this extra beautiful.

  • Ruthy says:
    June 17, 2014

    Tutorial on this look! Pretty pretty pleeaase!!

  • Chip says:
    June 17, 2014

    It’s better than Kim kardashian! Yes a tutorial please!

  • Shiran Yakir says:
    June 18, 2014

    Teni it’s amazing! Please do a toutorial….

  • Kiss & Make-up says:
    June 18, 2014

    :-O

    Excuse me while I pick up my jaw from the floor. Your skin looks GORGEOUS.

  • VERONICA says:
    June 18, 2014

    Pretty can’t wait for the tutorial!

  • Manon says:
    June 18, 2014

    You are soooooo truly gorgeous and perfect !

  • Analy says:
    June 18, 2014

    Tutorial please!!

  • Meeredith says:
    June 18, 2014

    You’re absolutely glowgeous!!

  • Meredith says:
    June 18, 2014

    How does auto correct misspell my name?! Ugh! You’re still glowgeous!!

  • Marie says:
    June 18, 2014

    your skin is gorge…we need an updated skin routine!!

  • Arcelia says:
    June 18, 2014

    Please upload a video I have no idea as I am a rookie on make up I don’t wear it much and I love love love this look

  • Valerie says:
    June 18, 2014

    Beautiful!!! Is there a video tutorial for this?

  • Marianna says:
    June 18, 2014

    Absolutely gorgeous!! Hoping I can re-create this look for myself. What did you use on your lips?

    Reply
  • Marianna says:
    June 18, 2014

    Oops – silly me! Didnt see you mentioned lips.

  • Eret says:
    June 18, 2014

    So pretty & girlish look! Perfect for summer 🙂

  • Sabrima says:
    June 18, 2014

    PLEASEEEE DO A TUTORIAL ON THIS LOOK! YOU LOOK STUNNING!

  • talin says:
    June 18, 2014

    Hi Teni, What brush do you use to apply Betty LouManizer by theBalm all over your face? I have the same bronzer but I feel like when I highlight my face with it, sometimes it’s too much or concentrated.

  • L says:
    June 18, 2014

    Gorgeous!! please do a video

  • Ann says:
    June 18, 2014

    You look like a goddess!! Love it!!!

  • EMILY says:
    June 18, 2014

    I love this look – it inspired me to try it out something very similar on myself!!

  • Yaya says:
    June 18, 2014

    Totally Amazingly GORGEOUS!

  • Maria Manoela Porto says:
    June 18, 2014

    Gorgeous look!!!! Can’t wait to try it!

  • paulanaka says:
    June 18, 2014

    this look is just PERF! Please do a video tutorial on this look if you can. Just love everything about it!

  • sonia says:
    June 19, 2014

    I love this look !!!! you are so talented ! On me, when i apply a shimmery eyeshadow on the inner corner, it looks like i’m tired so not good for me. 😉

  • Miss N says:
    June 19, 2014

    You are so pretty!!!

    Reply
    • Nora says:
      June 19, 2014

      Love love love this look! stunningly gorgeous! A tutorial in this look plz!
      I have quite noticeable pores and so I use matte foundations/blushes I would love to try a dewy look but dunno if it’ll look okay or emphasize .. Plz help if there’s anyway I can! Thank youuu Xxxx

  • Nida Muhammedi says:
    June 20, 2014

    You’re skin looks so flawless! Have you every tried MAC’s MSF in Gold Deposit? It is super glowy and bronze. Love it! And, of course, NARS Albatross is so stunning!

    xx

  • Afeeyah says:
    June 20, 2014

    This look is so gorgeous!!

  • Vera says:
    June 20, 2014

    Oh Teni! You Look amazing! Tutorial please!!!!

  • andrea says:
    June 22, 2014

    Please do a tutorial on summer glow with some contouring!!

  • Rubina says:
    June 23, 2014

    Video pleaseee!!!! 🙂

  • Antonia says:
    June 23, 2014

    I agree. Tutorial pleeease.

  • Kimmie says:
    June 23, 2014

    This is such a gorgeous look! The main reason I love summer (as an adult) is how bronzed and healthy skin looks. This is the perfect glow.

  • Farwa says:
    June 24, 2014

    Video tutorial please (:

    Reply
  • Vanessa Balli says:
    June 25, 2014

    Simply stunning. My favorite look you’ve ever done!!
    Vanessa

  • Sheena says:
    June 25, 2014

    And this is why I can’t follow your blog! I want to purchase everything you put out there..this is honestly so beautiful. I kind of already bought it :/ LOL! Awesome look

  • Nat says:
    June 25, 2014

    Please do a video for this amazing look! Xoxo

  • Nevena Pudja says:
    June 26, 2014

    Teni, this is gorgeous! 🙂 I’ve been watching your videos for over a year now and you inspire me so much. Love everything you do. I was wondering if you finished any school for make up artist and which schools would you recommend for people who would love to make a carrier out of it. I am from Florida and any suggestion closer to the area (if possible) would be more than helpful. Thank you for everything you do for us every day! Hope to hear back from you 🙂 xoxo

  • F says:
    June 26, 2014

    Teni,

    What do you think about the foundation? Does it have any pink and yellow undertones for contour and highlight? Also where can I purchase it?

  • Angelica says:
    June 26, 2014

    How do you bleach your eybrowns?! Please tell me!

  • Antonnette says:
    June 28, 2014

    Amazingly gorgeous!! I need to get my hands on the Nars highlighting blush!

  • Siya says:
    July 1, 2014

    Wow…this is BEAUTIFUL. Can’t wait to try this look out. Thank you for your lovely tips…..you are such an inspiration 🙂
    xoxo
    Siya

  • Issy says:
    July 3, 2014

    I’m so glad I found my sotuilon online.

  • Mayra Benitez says:
    July 26, 2014

    I love this is such a great look for the beach, thanks!

  • Mishel says:
    August 21, 2014

    Plz come up with tutorial on it it’s stunning

  • Maria Raghunath says:
    August 21, 2014

    If you really like that glowy look you should try the Josie Maran illuminator, its soo pretty! I either mix it with foundation and apply it or apply it first and then apply foundation.

  • okcupid2 says:
    April 7, 2017

    I love this is such a great look for the beach, thanks! best blog

  • smith jenny says:
    April 7, 2017

    I’m so glad I found my sotuilon online.

  • Express-Diagnostics says:
    April 7, 2017

    Thanks to share with us..Really nice love this is such a great look for the beach, thanks! best blog.I am sharing your post….

