A LETTER TO MY READERS

I don’t want to make this lengthy or dramatic, but integrity is very important to me so I’d like to both make a case for myself and educate anyone who may be misinformed… Or anyone who has made a rash and unfair judgment of anything I’ve ever done.

People are always going to have opinions; and that’s okay. I have opinions of people myself. And sometimes I get comments from people expressing a not-so-favorable opinion of me. For the most part, that doesn’t bother me because, like I said, everyone has an opinion and is entitled to one. And even when the comments get really mean, I can ignore them. But when anyone attacks my character or integrity, you can be sure I’m going to stand up for myself.

I recently posted a photo of some L’Oreal products on my Instagram. I can’t divulge all the details just yet, but I was invited to participate in a contest involving L’Oreal. Now, if you’ve been keeping up with my blog you know that I’m an animal advocate and like to promote the use of cruelty free products. So when I was presented with this opportunity, I had a difficult decision to make. For as long as I can remember, all I’ve ever heard is that L’Oreal is known for animal testing. For one reason or another, this is a commonly held assumption. They also happen to be the biggest global beauty brand. So to me, something wasn’t adding up here: Why would the biggest beauty company in the world not want to be the responsible example? So I decided to do some research. To my surprise, what I’d heard about L’Oreal was not true. You can read the specifics below; I think many of you will be surprised as well.

http://answers.loreal.com/animaltesting/en/

http://www.cosmeticsdesign-europe.com/Formulation-Science/L-Oreal-animal-testing-alternatives-vital-but-ensuring-product-safety-is-a-MUST

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-2115572/LOreal-donates-1-2million-help-abolish-animal-testing-welfare-groups-say-company-stop-practice-NOW.html

To have put as much money as they have toward testing alternatives and publicly state that they are committed to ending animal testing completely, that is a big step. They’ve taken a responsible stance. And, if anything, this is a call to action: I am holding them accountable to follow through and be the compassionate example.

All I can tell you is that you should read all sources of information before coming to any conclusions. Before I made any decisions to move forward and become associated in any way with L’Oreal, I did all the research I needed to do to make sure I came to a choice that didn’t compromise my integrity or values. Believe me, if I was even the least bit uneasy about it I would not have committed to participating in a contest sponsored by them. I went as far as speaking directly with L’Oreal executives about this issue. I feel confident with the choice I’ve made based on quite a bit of deliberation. I could have easily moved forward with this and not addressed the situation, but I care deeply about what I stand for and needed to explain myself. That is all I can do— I will always stand for what I stand for, that will not change.

I hope this puts to rest any feelings of disappointment or uncertainty about this decision. In fact, I hope this makes you look at the company in a completely new way and become involved in watching their next moves to eradicate animal testing worldwide. Some of you may choose to stop following me and I get that… At this point I’ve done all that I can to be as honest as possible, and I welcome any further questions to clarify anything.

I want to clarify that I do not stand to gain a monetary prize from L’Oreal or any other entity as a result of this contest.