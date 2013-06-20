A LETTER TO MY READERS
- June 20, 2013
I don’t want to make this lengthy or dramatic, but integrity is very important to me so I’d like to both make a case for myself and educate anyone who may be misinformed… Or anyone who has made a rash and unfair judgment of anything I’ve ever done.
People are always going to have opinions; and that’s okay. I have opinions of people myself. And sometimes I get comments from people expressing a not-so-favorable opinion of me. For the most part, that doesn’t bother me because, like I said, everyone has an opinion and is entitled to one. And even when the comments get really mean, I can ignore them. But when anyone attacks my character or integrity, you can be sure I’m going to stand up for myself.
I recently posted a photo of some L’Oreal products on my Instagram. I can’t divulge all the details just yet, but I was invited to participate in a contest involving L’Oreal. Now, if you’ve been keeping up with my blog you know that I’m an animal advocate and like to promote the use of cruelty free products. So when I was presented with this opportunity, I had a difficult decision to make. For as long as I can remember, all I’ve ever heard is that L’Oreal is known for animal testing. For one reason or another, this is a commonly held assumption. They also happen to be the biggest global beauty brand. So to me, something wasn’t adding up here: Why would the biggest beauty company in the world not want to be the responsible example? So I decided to do some research. To my surprise, what I’d heard about L’Oreal was not true. You can read the specifics below; I think many of you will be surprised as well.
To have put as much money as they have toward testing alternatives and publicly state that they are committed to ending animal testing completely, that is a big step. They’ve taken a responsible stance. And, if anything, this is a call to action: I am holding them accountable to follow through and be the compassionate example.
All I can tell you is that you should read all sources of information before coming to any conclusions. Before I made any decisions to move forward and become associated in any way with L’Oreal, I did all the research I needed to do to make sure I came to a choice that didn’t compromise my integrity or values. Believe me, if I was even the least bit uneasy about it I would not have committed to participating in a contest sponsored by them. I went as far as speaking directly with L’Oreal executives about this issue. I feel confident with the choice I’ve made based on quite a bit of deliberation. I could have easily moved forward with this and not addressed the situation, but I care deeply about what I stand for and needed to explain myself. That is all I can do— I will always stand for what I stand for, that will not change.
I hope this puts to rest any feelings of disappointment or uncertainty about this decision. In fact, I hope this makes you look at the company in a completely new way and become involved in watching their next moves to eradicate animal testing worldwide. Some of you may choose to stop following me and I get that… At this point I’ve done all that I can to be as honest as possible, and I welcome any further questions to clarify anything.
I want to clarify that I do not stand to gain a monetary prize from L’Oreal or any other entity as a result of this contest.
There are 25 comments
I love how amazing you are and devoted you are to stop animal testing. You’re an inspiration.
You are wonderful, thank you for setting such a good example. You are one of the few YouTube gurus that I follow because you come across as so genuine, humble and caring. Thank you for blogging and making videos despite all the negativity!
Thanks for informing Teni 🙂 You are absolutely beautiful on the outside as well as on the inside. Keep going, you are appreciated. Xx
Well you have made me think !! And I will definitely be keeping an eye on loreal in the future now !!
Well said Teni!!! If anyone that knows her stuff, that would be you…. And if people have nothing better to do and only comment on negative things about you, or anything you write, well they shouldn’t be following you in the first place and leave it at that.. Enough with the negative comments people!!! Leave the poor girl alone… It takes a lot of energy and time of what you do , and people should acknowledge and appreciate all the hard work that you put in your videos/blog.
You are truly an amazing person , and I will support you no matter what Teni!! Keep up the great work, you obviously are doing something right…. Look how many subscribers you have!!
I really appreciate the post because I believe people should do research and educate themselves on such an important topic. At the end of the day like you said everyone has their own opinion which they are entitled to, however, bringing someone down or shaming someone’s character simply because their opinion differs from your own is not ok and if we are talking about ethics that’s quite an unethical thing to do!!!
Love you <3
Thank you for posting this and explaining your decision a bit more in depth to your followers. That being said, I still think some of us will still be a bit disappointed. L’oreal is doing great things to get rid of animal testing completely, but they still test on animals. Whether it’s 0.1% or 50%, they are doing tests that many of us don’t believe in. Being such a big cosmetic company in the industry you would think they would spend more (I know they are already spending a lot) on getting rid of such tests. Regardless whether a product “has to be tested to follow regulation” or “needs to be tested to see if it’s safe” is not right. Animals are still dying because of L’oreal whether it’s 3 animals or 100, innocent animals are still being hurt and I just don’t agree with it. I will still follow you because you are so passionate, sweet and honest. I wish though you wouldn’t be like the rest of the beauty gurus and be the one guru that made a change and actually brought out more of the natural/cruelty free brands. We will agree to disagree and I still respect your opinion!
I understand, and thank you for expressing your opinion respectfully, I really do appreciate that. I know my reasons may not make sense completely, and this letter wasn’t meant to ‘defend’ L’Oreal necessarily, but to continue to bring the issue forward and make it urgent. Spotlight is on L’Oreal to make this a priority moving forward.
Oh my goodness, good grief and bless you heart! You have my respect and empathy, point blank. I don’t even want to comment on the foolishness that made you have to post such a message. Keep doing what you are doing. Keep the tips, tutorials, videos and all things Teni rolling baby! Don’t let any of this nonsense get you down. I hope your post helped you to feel better. Your reasons for explaining are very clear and much appreciated. Please know that you don’t have to explain anything to me other than how to put on makeup! LOL! Sending lots of love your way girl and have a great weekend. 🙂
Listen when I say people that attack integrity uninformed are those with none to show. Any haters you may encounter are more than likely jealous of your outside and do not pay enough attention to what you say to see the beauty of your inside. Keep doing what your doing…Love your blog!
Who cares?
I don’t know what to think. Did the L’Oreal executives seem sincere? Can such a large corporation really be trusted?
I heard from another youtube makeup artist that testing on animals for any new products that’s been produced after April 2013 in the UK and EU are banned! Which is great news. This surely must mean L’oreal aswell.
Have you heard this Teni?
Yes, I have. And that is certainly great news which means there is an end in sight.
Thanks Teni for sharing!
L’Oreal says they don’t test but their parent company Maybelline does. Not saying that should change your opinion or anyone else’s, just feel like it’s important to know. I have chosen to not buy from companies owned by those that test but to each their own 🙂
L’Oreal is Maybelline’s parent company.
I call Bullsh@t on L’oreal! They will tell us anything to keep us buying their products.
I am continuing to do my research but as a publicly traded company they have to disclose everything, they can’t simply lie.
The only way to really ensure that Loreal and comapnies like them, do what is right is to stop buying their products. Nothing talks more than money. If they see a decrease in their bottom line, then the animal testing will stop and there will not be anymore excuses.
So glad to see another blogger advocating for cruelty-free beauty products! It’s so important and you’re doing an awesome thing by giving a voice to the animals and representing such a good cause. I’m also a big supporter of this cause and just recently wrote a post about how people should use synthetic makeup brushes vs. some natural brushes that harm animals. People should be educated on what companies do and do not use animal testing and I think it’s great that you cleared this up about L’Oreal.
Thanks, Thalia. My philosophy is that if L’Oreal is making moves to make animal testing obsolete, that’s a GREAT step and I’ll be watching to see that they follow through! Nothing changes overnight, especially considering that rules and regulations differ from country to country. (For example, ANY cosmetics or hygiene products sold in China HAVE to be tested on animals. Ridiculous and stupid, I know, but that’s the regulation there.) But with changes in motion like this, it will eventually be history and that day will come SOON!!