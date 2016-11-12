Minimalist in Givenchy x Teni Panosian

For the ultimate natural, flawless look, luxury makeup is where it’s at! Thoughtfully formulated and artfully arranged, Givenchy Beauty has always been one of my top favorites in high end makeup. (My love affair with their Teint Couture foundation continues to this day.) To my delight, Givenchy Beauty just sent me a couple of products I haven’t tried yet!

Now, I have to admit: I’ve never been a fan of powder. The primary reason being that there aren’t powders out there that have the right texture to give me a natural, non-two-dimensional look. So when I received Givenchy’s Le Prisme Visage Silky Face Powder Quartet, I had my reservations. Short lived, of course, because as soon as I tested it out I remembered why Givenchy is one of my favorites! The formula includes a silk extract that makes it so velvety soft it almost makes you wonder how it actually stays in pressed form. You can immediately feel it the instant you swirl your brush in the powder how exceptionally soft and smooth it is. The powder comes in a quad, combining four colors that, when swirled together, make the perfect shade to liven up my complexion. I also like to use them individually sometimes, dabbing a bit more of the peach shade around my cheeks and using a little more of the darker brown color in my contour spots. My aversion to powder comes from the fact that most powders simply end up looking like powder; but the Givenchy Le Prisme Visage highlights, contours, and brings life to my face and still keeps it looking natural and subtly flawless with a soft, satin matte finish.

On to the lips! This was another unique experience for me because I hadn’t tried the Rouge Interdit Vinyl in Noir Révélateur, and I hadn’t actually seen a color like this before. I pulled the tube out of the futuristic packaging and twisted up what looked like a dusty mauve/purple shade. I applied the lipstick to find that it was a sheer, shiny berry shade with just a subtle hint of color. Not only is the formula that includes black rose oil super moisturizing for my lips, making them look full and supple, but the color is so unique.

One light coat gives me a sheer shine, and when I apply a little heavier, that berry shade begins to develop. I find it very hard to wear a sheer berry tone on my lips given my coloring and my strong features; it just never looks right on me. (It’s the kind of color and finish I’ve only ever seen fair blondes with blue eyes pull off well.) But in this case, Noir Révélateur looks like it was made to match me! It was a pleasant surprise to finally find a sheer berry lip color that I can wear with very minimal makeup or pair with a strong eye makeup look if I wanted to.

Overall, I’m thrilled with the Givenchy Le Prisme Visage and the Rouge Interdit Vinyl in Noir Révélateur; combining the two, I created the perfect minimalist makeup look. And the fact that I used so few products really speaks to how well each of these does its job!

FTC: I wrote this review in partnership with Givenchy. All opinions are my own!