MUST HAVE makeup TOOLS

We talk so much about makeup— what the best products are, the best lipsticks, the best eyeshadow palettes— but how often do we talk about the tools that actually get that makeup onto our pretty mugs?! I recall several occasions where I’ve peeked at my non-makeup artist-or-beauty-blogger friends’ makeup bags and found just a couple measly (and many times old) brushes. (Sorry, friends, didn’t mean to put you on blast… But it’s time to step up your brush game!)

With the help of fellow experts over at Sephora, I’ve curated a selection of their pro brushes that are perfect for achieving some of my go-to looks. These high-quality, carefully crafted brushes are an essential part of my makeup routine because, as I said, the tools are just as important as the actual products.

FLAWLESS FACE

As most of you know, my absolute favorite look is the one where I have a glowing, flawless complexion with a hint of color at my cheeks. The minimalist in me resorts to this very look 8 out of 10 times that I wear makeup. Some key brushes for a look like this include foundation, concealer, and blush brushes: For my foundation, the SEPHORA COLLECTION PRO Airbrush #55 is just what I need for the medium coverage foundations that I typically like to use. Here I’ve mixed my Too Faced Born This Way Foundation with two drops of the SEPHORA COLLECTION Radiant Luminizing Drops in Ultra Light to give it that extra glow. Using the soft, semi-dense fibers of the #55 brush, I gently buff the foundation into my skin for a truly airbrushed finish. What I particularly love about this brush is that the super soft hairs are extremely gentle on the skin, which keeps me free of irritation.

Moving on to concealer: This might actually be my favorite brush in the entire Sephora range! The SEPHORA COLLECTION PRO Airbrush Concealer #57 has the exact shape and density I need for perfect concealer application. The domed shape of the brush really allows me to get into the very inner part of my eye area, just below my brows where the bridge of my nose begins. Using a concealer with an apricot undertone to it to cover any trace of darkness, (for this photo I used the SEPHORA COLLECTION Bright Future Gel Serum Concealer in Eclair) the #57 brush effortlessly covers, blends, and suddenly my area looks bright and flawless!

For the blush, I used the SEPHORA COLLECTION PRO Angled Blush Brush #49, applying the Urban Decay 8-Hour Powder Blush in Score. The angled brush is key for easy blush application, because it allows the color to gradually blend into the skin without running the risk of ending up with two pink circles on your cheeks. Using a light hand, gently sweep the brush onto your cheeks starting at the apples and blending up toward your cheekbones.

Aside from achieving that flawless face look, there are three more key brushes I would recommend to create a variety of looks.

For the eyes, an eyeliner brush is an absolute must! I’m extremely particular about liner brushes, most especially angled brushes because those are the type I typically prefer to apply a winged liner with. Some tend to be too thick, not allowing me to create a sleek line; but the SEPHORA COLLECTION PRO Angled Liner #22 has the absolute perfect density. Looking at the brush, it almost looks razor sharp! With a brush like this, the sharpest winged liner is literally at your fingertips.

On to the lips! I’m a big fan of matte liquid lip colors, as I’m sure many of you are, too. But most of them come with doe foot applicators, making it really difficult for me to get clean lines around the edges of my lips. Enter the SEPHORA COLLECTION PRO Angled Lip #84! I used this to apply this deep matte red shade and couldn’t believe how effortlessly I achieved precise lines… No lip liner necessary. I just dipped the brush onto the doe foot applicator, and with one swipe at each quadrant of my lips, I had the perfect matte pout.

Finally, the highlight. You guys know how much I love a good glow! Highlighter has always been my favorite step in makeup because it brings so much life to my face with such a small detail. But, of course, the right brush can make all the difference in achieving that eye-catching highlight. Using the SEPHORA COLLECTION PRO Fan #65, I hold the brush very lightly and proceed to apply my highlighter in a rapid back and forth motion against the high points of my cheekbones, into my brow bone, and above the arches of my brows. A sleek fan brush like this evenly distributes the highlighter (I used Champagne Pop by Becca Cosmetics in the photo) so that you don’t get awkward patches of that dazzling highlight. Instead it gives me an even, beautiful glow in just a few swipes.

That sums up some of my must-have brushes if you’re stumped on what to get! Consider this sort of a brush 101… If you have more questions about brushes just leave a comment down below and we’ll chat. To see the brushes I used and more from the Sephora Collection PRO Brushes collection, click here.

FTC: In partnership with Sephora.