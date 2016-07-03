MY CUSTOM GLOW

It’s officially summer! The sweaters and jeans are packed away, and I’ve busted out my mini dresses and shorts for the next few (sizzling hot) months. Summertime is always my opportunity to recommit to maintaining a healthy looking glow— not just for summer, but all year round. This time around, I’m going with a throwback that’s been revamped: My friends and I used to use the original Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer for a gradual tan, this stuff was in every dorm room and every bathroom! The line has expanded into a few different formulas and Jergens sent me the full range to try out and customize my glow.

Here’s the clincher for me with these products, right off the bat: Most products that produce a tan (whether gradual or quickly) don’t include moisturizing qualities. I usually end up with tan crocodile skin which, sadly, is not on trend. (Ha!) But the Jergens Natural Glow is a moisturizer that delivers natural looking color, gradually. The gorgeous tan you end up developing is just the glowing icing on the cake!

I tried out Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer, Natural Glow +Firming Daily Moisturizer, Natural Glow 3 Days to Glow, and Natural Glow Foaming Daily Moisturizer. With each of these formulas, you can decide which one is your favorite or which to combine to create a routine that works best for you. I already knew I loved the Daily Moisturizer, so I tried a combination that ended up working really well for me: For three days, I use the Natural Glow 3 Days to Glow Moisturizer, getting me to a shade darker in those three days so I can jump start my tan. After those three days, I hop over to the Natural Glow Foaming Daily Moisturizer which not only maintains my tan but gradually enhances it and keeps it from fading. If I ever want to kick it up even more, I can go back to the 3 Days to Glow Moisturizer. In any case, no matter which combination I use, I’m still getting the hydration that I desperately need for my dry skin along with that natural glowing color!

I have to admit, my absolute favorite version from the Natural Glow line is the Foaming Daily Moisturizer; the foam just absorbs so quickly and feels like a lighter formula, even though I’m still getting all the moisture I need. New favorite body moisturizer for sure!!

Just in time to add some majorly chic decor pieces to my home, Katie Rodgers of Paper Fashion (@paperfashion on Instagram) graced me with my very own illustration, complete with that golden Jergens glow! It’s the perfect representation of that natural, sun-kissed tan that I’m currently basking in.

Getting your tan just where you want it is a really personal thing… Not everyone wants the same tan! That’s why it was fun playing around with the different products from Jergens Natural Glow line. Since I’m naturally a light/medium complexion (more on the medium side) I used the Medium to Tan color in both the 3 Days to Glow Moisturizer and the Foaming Daily Moisturizer, but there’s also a Fair to Medium version. Mix and match, play around, and customize your glow!

FTC: I wrote this review in partnership with Jergens. All opinions and reviews are my own.