MY CUSTOM GLOW

It’s officially summer! The sweaters and jeans are packed away, and I’ve busted out my mini dresses and shorts for the next few (sizzling hot) months. Summertime is always my opportunity to recommit to maintaining a healthy looking glow— not just for summer, but all year round. This time around, I’m going with a throwback that’s been revamped: My friends and I used to use the original Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer for a gradual tan, this stuff was in every dorm room and every bathroom! The line has expanded into a few different formulas and Jergens sent me the full range to try out and customize my glow.
Here’s the clincher for me with these products, right off the bat: Most products that produce a tan (whether gradual or quickly) don’t include moisturizing qualities. I usually end up with tan crocodile skin which, sadly, is not on trend. (Ha!) But the Jergens Natural Glow is a moisturizer that delivers natural looking color, gradually. The gorgeous tan you end up developing is just the glowing icing on the cake!
I tried out Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer, Natural Glow +Firming Daily Moisturizer, Natural Glow 3 Days to Glow, and Natural Glow Foaming Daily Moisturizer. With each of these formulas, you can decide which one is your favorite or which to combine to create a routine that works best for you. I already knew I loved the Daily Moisturizer, so I tried a combination that ended up working really well for me: For three days, I use the Natural Glow 3 Days to Glow Moisturizer, getting me to a shade darker in those three days so I can jump start my tan. After those three days, I hop over to the Natural Glow Foaming Daily Moisturizer which not only maintains my tan but gradually enhances it and keeps it from fading. If I ever want to kick it up even more, I can go back to the 3 Days to Glow Moisturizer. In any case, no matter which combination I use, I’m still getting the hydration that I desperately need for my dry skin along with that natural glowing color!
I have to admit, my absolute favorite version from the Natural Glow line is the Foaming Daily Moisturizer; the foam just absorbs so quickly and feels like a lighter formula, even though I’m still getting all the moisture I need. New favorite body moisturizer for sure!!
Just in time to add some majorly chic decor pieces to my home, Katie Rodgers of Paper Fashion (@paperfashion on Instagram) graced me with my very own illustration, complete with that golden Jergens glow! It’s the perfect representation of that natural, sun-kissed tan that I’m currently basking in.
Getting your tan just where you want it is a really personal thing… Not everyone wants the same tan! That’s why it was fun playing around with the different products from Jergens Natural Glow line. Since I’m naturally a light/medium complexion (more on the medium side) I used the Medium to Tan color in both the 3 Days to Glow Moisturizer and the Foaming Daily Moisturizer, but there’s also a Fair to Medium version. Mix and match, play around, and customize your glow!
FTC: I wrote this review in partnership with Jergens. All opinions and reviews are my own.
This looks nice. I wanna try a few out! 🙂
Nicole
Must have for sure!! I’ve been using this for years too
Your skin looks soooooo soft and smooth and sun-kissed! I’m going on holiday soon so I guess I should bust out the selftanner…!
Essential little tips on self tan products. Great ideas for the Summer. Simply fabulous! 🙂
Definitely have to agree the foam would be the favorite out of the bunch! Light, but gets the job done.
Keep up all the awesome work you do, Teni.
Great.
Hi Teni, love your videos, and your tip for eyeliner for deep set eyes really was a life changer for me. I just watched it and will try it tomorrow. Quick question, does the color of the different self tanners come off on clothes or fabrics?
Thank you! Btw, you are absolutely stunning!
Hey Ten, looks fab
and thumbs up for using a CRUELTY FREE brand, yay
Love this and love you!!! Congrats on the new house and thank u for the pep talk!
I could go on and on about why i love following you, integrity, drive, loyalty…. But i think the main reason i respect u so much is because you take care of your mom! I was crying when u told the story of your mom and i just thought to myself, what an amazing daughter, to give her mom strength and to help her thru such a tough time. You are her friend too as well as her daughter.
I cant wait to see what the future brings you!
I liltlaery jumped out of my chair and danced after reading this!
Me too!
So Beautiful your beauty skincare
What a fun combo! Your tan looks beautiful 🙂
Nice outfit
LOVE LOVE LOVE #snapchatfam
I love Jergens Natural Glow! Can’t leave the house without applying it on my arms and legs.
Beautiful your beauty skincare.
