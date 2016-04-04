MY STYLE… remixed
- Style, Video
- April 4, 2016
- 12 Comments
If you ask anyone what style means to them, chances are the majority are going to have some variation of this answer: Style is expression. From the shoes on your feet to the jewels around your neck, fashion gives us a chance to explore different ways to express ourselves. I’ve always seen style as confidence-building; as an adolescent and a young adult I always had reservations about how to dress myself and what I could and couldn’t experiment with. But I’ve become so comfortable with the idea of testing out different styles that I may not normally have thought were “me,” so I’m thrilled to team up with bebe to share with you a little journey into style and self confidence.
I had a chance to shoot a video with bebe for spring, so I got together with their team to pick out what pieces I would use to tell my style story. For me, it’s always nice to make fashion a collaborative effort, because you get to talk out loud about what you believe works and hear what ideas others have, too. I’ve got a pretty strong personality, so picking the two looks was almost immediate for me: I locked my eyes on a gorgeous floral maxi dress that I knew would turn heads and immediately balanced it out with a more sporty crocheted dress-and-cropped-jacket combo. Here’s where the process got interesting: Thanks to Naomi, one of the awesome stylists at bebe, I worked up the courage to wear a pair of black hoop earrings in a chain design, something I would probably never wear! For me, this was a chance to really step outside my comfort zone and wear something that I didn’t think I could pull off. But I got dressed, threw my hair back, put on my zip up booties, and fastened those hoop earrings and I could not have looked or felt better!
It wasn’t just about this one instance taking a style risk; this was just one experience that built up my confidence and got me excited to push the envelope a little more and try out new and different things! Style is a constantly evolving concept, whether a little bit or a lot, and dressing with confidence is key for great style. When you feel good, you look good… Am I right?!
I hope you all enjoy this behind the scenes video and of course check out the awesome video bebe put together by clicking here!! The items I wore in this video are available to shop in store and online.
Print Pleated Maxi Dress | Crochet Lace Mini Dress | Nikita Jacket | Chainlink Hoop Earrings | Moto Jacket | Lovella Clutch | Layered Tribal Necklace | Ensie Strap Sandals | Acheline Pointy Booties
There are 12 comments
Teni, you are beautiful and your confidence is divine!! Love your style, your makeup, your decor, and your honesty. Thank you for your tips and sharing your life with us. You are amazing!
I almost peed my pants with excitement when I saw you had a new post up, you haven’t posted here in so long I love the concept behind this collaboration too, you’re style journey. Style is something so personal to each individual and I’m grateful to have gone through my late teens in era team internet where girls and women like you taught me that it’s ok to not follow the fashion pack and have my own style, and its also ok for that style to change continuously. I love dressing and shopping and watching my own concept of personal style change, I also love moments when my old style sneeks into my new style and I feel completely at home; like a former version of myself is standing beside a new me proud of who I’ve become. But, maybe I’m reading too much into it!
Congrats on the collaboration! As per usual you look absolutely beautiful and I think you have a fantastic sense of style.
I’m in love with that dress. It’s always so hard to step out of your comfort zone, but you did it beautiful-y!
I absolutely love your style. It’s daring and gorgeous! You are a great inspiration 🙂
Teni Loved the post!!
very good became my favorite 🙂 love you very much
Amazing look! Congratulations!
Love the post!
simplyfanaa.blogspot,com
You’re beautiful as always
Love the post!
Teni I love love love your makeup channel!!! I love your natural looks!
I think your style is really cool. Please keep on sharing your tips. You should do more fashion videos as well.
I wish I could get to meet you some time.