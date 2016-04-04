MY STYLE… remixed

IMG_4245

If you ask anyone what style means to them, chances are the majority are going to have some variation of this answer: Style is expression. From the shoes on your feet to the jewels around your neck, fashion gives us a chance to explore different ways to express ourselves. I’ve always seen style as confidence-building; as an adolescent and a young adult I always had reservations about how to dress myself and what I could and couldn’t experiment with. But I’ve become so comfortable with the idea of testing out different styles that I may not normally have thought were “me,” so I’m thrilled to team up with bebe to share with you a little journey into style and self confidence.

IMG_4248

I had a chance to shoot a video with bebe for spring, so I got together with their team to pick out what pieces I would use to tell my style story. For me, it’s always nice to make fashion a collaborative effort, because you get to talk out loud about what you believe works and hear what ideas others have, too. I’ve got a pretty strong personality, so picking the two looks was almost immediate for me: I locked my eyes on a gorgeous floral maxi dress that I knew would turn heads and immediately balanced it out with a more sporty crocheted dress-and-cropped-jacket combo. Here’s where the process got interesting: Thanks to Naomi, one of the awesome stylists at bebe, I worked up the courage to wear a pair of black hoop earrings in a chain design, something I would probably never wear! For me, this was a chance to really step outside my comfort zone and wear something that I didn’t think I could pull off. But I got dressed, threw my hair back, put on my zip up booties, and fastened those hoop earrings and I could not have looked or felt better!

IMG_4247

IMG_4246

It wasn’t just about this one instance taking a style risk; this was just one experience that built up my confidence and got me excited to push the envelope a little more and try out new and different things! Style is a constantly evolving concept, whether a little bit or a lot, and dressing with confidence is key for great style. When you feel good, you look good… Am I right?!

IMG_4249

I hope you all enjoy this behind the scenes video and of course check out the awesome video bebe put together by clicking here!! The items I wore in this video are available to shop in store and online. 

Print Pleated Maxi DressCrochet Lace Mini Dress | Nikita Jacket | Chainlink Hoop Earrings | Moto Jacket  |  Lovella Clutch  |  Layered Tribal Necklace  |  Ensie Strap Sandals  |  Acheline Pointy Booties

Teni Panosian

I'm Teni Panosian, a lifestyle and beauty blogger based in Los Angeles.

more posts

thumb
VIDEO: CONTOUR & HIGHLIGHT
wingedliner
WINGED LINER GUIDE
0077
EVERYONE LOVES NATURAL MAKEUP!

There are 12 comments

  • Lavika Kushwaha says:
    April 4, 2016

    Teni, you are beautiful and your confidence is divine!! Love your style, your makeup, your decor, and your honesty. Thank you for your tips and sharing your life with us. You are amazing!

    Reply
  • Laura says:
    April 5, 2016

    I almost peed my pants with excitement when I saw you had a new post up, you haven’t posted here in so long I love the concept behind this collaboration too, you’re style journey. Style is something so personal to each individual and I’m grateful to have gone through my late teens in era team internet where girls and women like you taught me that it’s ok to not follow the fashion pack and have my own style, and its also ok for that style to change continuously. I love dressing and shopping and watching my own concept of personal style change, I also love moments when my old style sneeks into my new style and I feel completely at home; like a former version of myself is standing beside a new me proud of who I’ve become. But, maybe I’m reading too much into it!

    Reply
  • Kiss & Make-up says:
    April 6, 2016

    Congrats on the collaboration! As per usual you look absolutely beautiful and I think you have a fantastic sense of style.

    Reply
  • Ymor Beauty says:
    April 8, 2016

    I’m in love with that dress. It’s always so hard to step out of your comfort zone, but you did it beautiful-y!

    Reply
  • Tamee says:
    April 9, 2016

    I absolutely love your style. It’s daring and gorgeous! You are a great inspiration 🙂

    Reply
  • Manveer S says:
    April 24, 2016

    Teni Loved the post!!

    Reply
  • Como estudar says:
    April 28, 2016

    very good became my favorite 🙂 love you very much

    Reply
  • Simplyfanaa says:
    May 23, 2016

    Love the post!

    simplyfanaa.blogspot,com

    Reply
  • Cursos Online says:
    June 3, 2016

    You’re beautiful as always

    Reply
  • joaquim says:
    June 7, 2016

    Love the post!

    Reply
  • Adriana says:
    June 25, 2016

    Teni I love love love your makeup channel!!! I love your natural looks!
    I think your style is really cool. Please keep on sharing your tips. You should do more fashion videos as well.
    I wish I could get to meet you some time.

    Reply

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *