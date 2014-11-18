NAKED IN NEW ORLEANS

Not exactly, ha! These days the word ‘naked’ has become synonymous with Urban Decay because of their cult-favorite Naked products, and now there’s a new one to covet.

I took a trip to New Orleans with Urban Decay and three other influencers in beauty and fashion to celebrate the upcoming launch of the Naked On The Run palette. The palette is just as the name says: All the Naked basics you need for when you’re traveling, on the go, or need your all-in-one makeup kit for a night out. Since Urban Decay is all about beauty with a little bit of edge, New Orleans was the perfect place to tie in with the launch for its eclectic character. It was my first time there and I can honestly say it’s unlike any other city in the US I’ve been!

Of course we hit up some of the best restaurants in town, (I’ve discovered that I gained 1.5 pounds in the four days I was there… That’s how good the food was) and we also visited a few of the city’s highlights like Bourbon Street and the St. Louis Cathedral, which was absolutely breathtaking. My favorite spot of all was in the Garden District where we explored the Lafayette Cemetery; sounds morbid but it was one of the coolest places I’ve ever been.

One simply cannot visit The Big Easy without making a stop at Cafe Du Monde! I finally had their delicious beignets, the fried pillows of heaven sprinkled with powdered sugar. Can’t say that New Orleans is big on healthy food but they sure know how to make my taste buds dance!

There was just so much to marvel at in this beautiful city… Every block we passed had something that made me ooh and ahh. But most marvelous of all was the Naked On The Run palette, which was the only makeup item I used on the entire trip! (Save for foundation and concealer, of course.) I was able to create soft and natural daytime looks, and then amp it up with more dramatic nighttime looks all with my Naked On The Run palette. And I’m so glad they included a brown 24/7 pencil in there, it work perfectly for practically any look! I love the combination of shadows they put together; I can imagine with just five shadows it can be difficult to choose which colors to include. But this simple combo of colors is pretty perfect with a light and dark neutral matte, a light and dark neutral shimmer, (the lighter shimmer is slightly cooler than the darker, which gives you even more to play with) and a pale shimmery pink shade to highlight with or wear alone. Urban Decay eyeshadows have always been some of my favorites for their soft, blendable texture and highly pigmented color, so no complaints here!

The Naked On The Run palette is available at UrbanDecay.com on November 20th, and Sephora stores should be carrying them soon after they launch.

I had such a fun time hanging out with (from left to right) Sona, Elshane, and Keiko on this trip!!

Here’s a daytime look I did using the Naked On The Run palette using the light and dark matte shadows, the brown eyeliner pencil, the Perversion mascara, and the gloss that comes with the palette. I also used the bronzer and the blush in the palette, and I’m so glad they included them because they really do make this an all-in-one palette.