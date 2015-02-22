“NO MAKEUP” MAKEUP

Just uploaded to my YouTube channel is a ‘no makeup’ look that I’m completely in love with. This is one of my favorite looks because it’s so wearable no matter what your complexion, and while it’s very minimal, it still highlights my features so well.

I mentioned in the video that I would include some more affordable alternatives to the products I used! I know sometimes I tend to use really pricey products, so I want to make sure you can still create my looks if you’re on a budget.

For the foundation, my favorite alternative would be the Cover Girl Clean Whipped Creme Foundation. This stuff does such a good job of covering and evening out my complexion, yet it’s so lightweight and barely looks like I have anything on. I believe this product has been discontinued, so if you don’t already have it, Cover Girl has replaced it with the Clean Liquid Foundation.

For the Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow palette, the perfect drugstore alternative is in the Physician’s Formula line of products. They’ve got a range of bronzing products called Shimmer Strips, each one in a slightly different color palette. (Think of the Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick, practically the same thing.) What I love about these Shimmer Strips palettes is that you can use the more bronze shades for the cheek color and for contouring if you wish, but you can use a small brush or your finger and just pick up the lighter colors to either dab it on your lids or highlight parts of your face. The colors are just beautiful; my personal favorite is the Miami Strip!

Speaking of Physician’s Formula, my pick for an affordable setting powder is the Physician’s Formula Mineral Wear Loose Talc-Free Powder. It’s a no-nonsense powder that’s perfect for setting your makeup and looking cake-free!

And for the lips, an almost identical dupe for the Too Faced lipstick that I used is the L’Oreal Colour Riche Balm in Caramel Comfort. The consistency is about the same, a more sheer balm formula, and the color is pretty much the same! I’m a huge fan of any lip product that feels like a balm but gives me the color payoff of a lipstick, so I’m definitely loving this product.

These are good dupes for some of the main products I used in the video. If you guys like posts like this, where I offer more affordable alternatives, let me know in the comments and I’ll continue to do more!