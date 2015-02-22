“NO MAKEUP” MAKEUP
- Makeup, Video
- February 22, 2015
- 91 Comments
Just uploaded to my YouTube channel is a ‘no makeup’ look that I’m completely in love with. This is one of my favorite looks because it’s so wearable no matter what your complexion, and while it’s very minimal, it still highlights my features so well.
I mentioned in the video that I would include some more affordable alternatives to the products I used! I know sometimes I tend to use really pricey products, so I want to make sure you can still create my looks if you’re on a budget.
For the foundation, my favorite alternative would be the Cover Girl Clean Whipped Creme Foundation. This stuff does such a good job of covering and evening out my complexion, yet it’s so lightweight and barely looks like I have anything on. I believe this product has been discontinued, so if you don’t already have it, Cover Girl has replaced it with the Clean Liquid Foundation.
For the Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow palette, the perfect drugstore alternative is in the Physician’s Formula line of products. They’ve got a range of bronzing products called Shimmer Strips, each one in a slightly different color palette. (Think of the Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick, practically the same thing.) What I love about these Shimmer Strips palettes is that you can use the more bronze shades for the cheek color and for contouring if you wish, but you can use a small brush or your finger and just pick up the lighter colors to either dab it on your lids or highlight parts of your face. The colors are just beautiful; my personal favorite is the Miami Strip!
Speaking of Physician’s Formula, my pick for an affordable setting powder is the Physician’s Formula Mineral Wear Loose Talc-Free Powder. It’s a no-nonsense powder that’s perfect for setting your makeup and looking cake-free!
And for the lips, an almost identical dupe for the Too Faced lipstick that I used is the L’Oreal Colour Riche Balm in Caramel Comfort. The consistency is about the same, a more sheer balm formula, and the color is pretty much the same! I’m a huge fan of any lip product that feels like a balm but gives me the color payoff of a lipstick, so I’m definitely loving this product.
These are good dupes for some of the main products I used in the video. If you guys like posts like this, where I offer more affordable alternatives, let me know in the comments and I’ll continue to do more!
There are 91 comments
Your an amazing inspiration and I’m sure you already know that! I love your videos so much and these affordable duoes are a great help to achieve the looks you create with all your higher end products. Keep up the amazing work!
This is great. I watched the video and really enjoyed it and might even check out the foundation you used. It would be cool to see both looks, one with the drugstore products and one with the more expensive ones to see the similarities and differences. Just a suggestion 🙂 Thanks for all your great tips, Teni!
Love it, looks super natural indeed and oh so radiant!
Yes please do more of these posts for cheaper alternatives. Thanks 🙂
I love these products! Tried most of them out and they are not bad, but I still think that more pricey cosmetics have a better quality and last longer, so I always prefer to pay more. Keep up the good work! Kisses x)
Thanks so much for including this list!
I was really hoping for an affordable option for the spf lotion that you used under foundation. Any suggestions?
Thank you in advance 😉
The look is beautiful! I subscribe to your youtube channel and I love the looks you make. I’m a bit like you, always doing my own and friends makeup and answering their questions about it. You among other inspired me to blog myself which I am doing now. So, thank you! Dittechristiansen.wordpress.com
Would love more affordable alternatives for spf lotion and concealer as well!
Loved this look! Thanks for the dupes info too
x
Love this look. You have been such an inspiration. I have subscribed to your channel and I love how passionate you are about your work. Please take the time to view my blog on health and beauty routines. Thank you 🙂
http://www.bibistake.blogspot.com
Foremost, thank you for being an inspiration! I am a professional in the health care field who is just a girly and likes make-up. I subscribe to your channel at youtube and did follow on your tutorials. I love the looks that you do-ethereal, yet, very lovely. Please continue on giving us dupes over the pricier ones. I do buy the products that you use, and so far, they have worked on my oily, sensitive skin. But I mean, if I can get away with a cheaper product that still yield the same results, why not?!
Keep on inspiring us..❤️
The fact that you have dupes for this look is awesome! I was about to buy the urban decay lipstick until you mentioned the loreal option. Thanks so much, I love it! I hope you continue to do this for us 😀
LOVE this look, perfect for work or any daytime errand running! Thank you for drug store alternatives, more please!
Love the affordable alternatives!
Hi Teni, I really love you and your work!
Thank you so much for the additional info of drug store products. I hope you continue doing this:)
Do you have any dupe product for nars concelear? And have you try elf loose powder? Someone told me it just similar with makeup forever loose powder
Love this type of post!
Thank you so much for your videos!! I love this look! I do have a question about foundations though. I have medium skin tone and people tell me I have yellow undertones and I have the hardest time finding right foundation. Any tips?
That is soooo perfect. Because a lot of these prestigious brands, are not sold in Switzerland, so these drugstore products are a great alternative. Thank you 🙂
What would be a ‘matte’ alternative to the Charlotte tilbury bronzer? Physicians formula is too shimmery for me. Thanks.
It’s just amazing the way you doing your make up! You’re so simple and beautiful even if u put lot of make up! Keep inspiring me and I guess you ve got other girls too that are getting inspired from you! Tha k you!! And please let us know which other alternatives options we ve got cuz sometimes we can’t afford the price of the georgous products you re using! Xxx
You are such a great person, I just adore your work, it’s very inspirational and beautiful. Keep up! 🙂
I love all of the work you have been doing. I look forward to continuing to read you beautiful and inspiring words. If there is one person out there who is innovating the idea of spreading mass consciousness its you!
My husband and i were quite satisfied Raymond could deal with his web research through your precious recommendations he received while using the web site. It’s not at all simplistic to just happen to be giving out secrets and techniques that many other folks may have been selling. So we figure out we need the writer to thank for that. Those explanations you have made, the easy web site navigation, the relationships you will make it possible to instill – it is all terrific, and it’s aiding our son in addition to us believe that that subject matter is brilliant, and that’s pretty mandatory. Thanks for everything!