OLIVE BEAUTIES, THIS ONE’S FOR YOU

For years, I’ve complained about makeup looking too ‘pink’ on my skin. I’m olive, you see. So using a foundation or tinted moisturizer with pink undertones is, to say the least, annoying! If you’ve got olive skin, you must know what I’m talking about: Foundation with pink undertones makes it look like we’re wearing a weird mauve-colored mask (think about mixing pink with green… Not cute). You can clearly see the difference where your jawline ends and your neck begins! I shudder at the thought.

Luckily, after much research, I’ve been able to find good quality makeup with yellow undertones that actually blend into and even enhance my natural skin color. Here are a few picks of foundation, tinted moisturizer, and (gasp!) powder to help olive chicks create a flawless canvas that matches your unique skin color.

Korres Wild Rose Foundation (my color: WRF4): I can’t say enough about this foundation. Extremely lightweight, and still it provides a solid medium coverage. It’s the yellowest of all yellow foundations! An absolutely perfect pick for olive-skinned girls who are in the light to medium color range. Korres is a Greek product line, so they know olive skin! They’re also known for the natural ingredients they use: This one is paraben free and comes with an SPF 20. Can’t ask for better than that.

MAC Select SPF 15 Foundation (my color: NC 37): Another fantastic pick with yellow undertones. This one provides a bit more coverage than the Korres foundation. However, this one doesn’t come with the skin benefits that Korres does. I still love this for a night out, though. It’s dramatic, covers well without caking, and— most importantly of all— it’s great for olive skin!

Fresh Face Luster (my color: Sandy Lane): I am not— repeat: NOT— a fan of powder. I can count on one hand how many times in my life I’ve used powder. That is, until I came across the Face Luster from Fresh. I was intrigued by the color on Sandy Lane, (which is a golden/yellow shade) so I decided to try it. It’s absolutely remarkable what this stuff can do! It’s a powder, yet my face still looks like my face (without a bunch of crap caked onto it!) and it gives me a beautiful, subtle glow unlike any other. Using a mineral brush with short, concentrated bristles, buff this stuff into your skin and see for yourself how incredible it is. Talk about flawless!!

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer (my color: Sand): I’ve tried a lot of tinted moisturizers, and this one remains my favorite. Sand is the perfect pick for olive girls who fall into a medium color range. For some reason, tinted moisturizers tend to be even more pink than foundations (I was literally shocked at some of the colors I tried… It looked like I had blush all over my face!), but this one has just the right amount of yellow in it. It says right on the tube, too: “Lightweight Flawless Coverage.” If you’re considering a tinted moisturizer, I would highly recommend this one! And, of course, it comes with an SPF 20. My only complaint with this product is that its oil-free shades aren’t the same as the original shades, so make sure you try them both before you buy.