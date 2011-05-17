QUICK FIX FOR PUFFY EYES

It’s no big deal… We all deal with it from time to time. If you tend to get puffy eyes frequently, keep two spoons in the freezer at all times. When you wake up in the morning, apply your usual eye cream, then hold the spoons over your eyes to reduce the puffiness.

Or if you don’t usually get swelling under your eyes and happen to wake up one morning with puffy peepers, here’s what you do: Fill a glass with water and a lot of ice, then take a spoon and hold it in the water for 20 seconds. Take the spoon out, dry it off, and immediately hold it over your eye. (Repeat with the other eye.) You should definitely use an eye cream beforehand, though.