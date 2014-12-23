RAPUNZEL HAIR + MAKEUP

If you’re subscribed to my YouTube channel you may have seen that I created my version of Rapunzel from the upcoming film, Into The Woods.

Check out the video here and see below for the list of products:

Bellami 240g 24inch extensions in Mochachino Brown ***use code TENI to get $5 off your purchase

Charlotte Tilbury Wonder Glow

Benefit Hello Flawless! Foundation in Beige

Tarte Maracuja Creaseless Concealer in Light-Medium Sand

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Powder in Medium

Tarte Amazonian Clay Blush in Dollface

Charlotte Tilbury Film Star Highlighter

theBalm Betty LouManizer

Motives In the Nude Palette

⇢ Evening

⇢ Fawn

⇢ Miami Glow

⇢ Luxe

Tarte Precision Longwear Liner pen

Eyeko Black Magic Mascara

Eyeko Lash Wardrobe false eyelashes

LORAC PRO Brow in Brunette

Tarte Amazonian Butter Lipstick in Pink Peony

Motives Mineral Lipshine in Celeb

Nail polish: Butter London “Cotton Buds”