RAPUNZEL HAIR + MAKEUP

If you’re subscribed to my YouTube channel you may have seen that I created my version of Rapunzel from the upcoming film, Into The Woods.

Check out the video here and see below for the list of products:

Bellami 240g 24inch extensions in Mochachino Brown ***use code TENI to get $5 off your purchase
Charlotte Tilbury Wonder Glow
Benefit Hello Flawless! Foundation in Beige
Tarte Maracuja Creaseless Concealer in Light-Medium Sand
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Powder in Medium
Tarte Amazonian Clay Blush in Dollface
Charlotte Tilbury Film Star Highlighter
theBalm Betty LouManizer
Motives In the Nude Palette
⇢ Evening
⇢ Fawn
⇢ Miami Glow
⇢ Luxe
Tarte Precision Longwear Liner pen
Eyeko Black Magic Mascara
Eyeko Lash Wardrobe false eyelashes
LORAC PRO Brow in Brunette
Tarte Amazonian Butter Lipstick in Pink Peony
Motives Mineral Lipshine in Celeb
Nail polish: Butter London “Cotton Buds”

Teni Panosian

I'm Teni Panosian, a lifestyle and beauty blogger based in Los Angeles.

  • Harleen Bola says:
    December 23, 2014

    Love this simple, elegant Rapunzel look Teni! The hairstyle is beautiful!

    xx, Harleen
    http://www.blog.myeunoia.com

  • Negheen says:
    December 23, 2014

    Awesome tutorial! I never take the time to read blogs (I usually scroll through pictures on Pinterest) but I enjoyed watching the video and reading about the style! I love creating new looks too, and will be trying this soon.
    Happy holidays,
    Negheen

  • Ymor Beauty says:
    December 24, 2014

    This is such a great, fresh look! I usually try to stay away from too much pink, but it looks so good on your olive skin-tone–I might have to try it.

  • Kiss & Make-up says:
    December 27, 2014

    Soooo so sooooo pretty! <3

  • Natalia says:
    December 27, 2014

    Hi,

    Gorgeous girl, beautiful make up.

    Question: I could not find Motives in Europe, thought to replace them with Mac instead.
    Maybe you can suggest colours in Mac which I could use to create this look?
    Thank you,
    Natalia

  • Victoria says:
    December 28, 2014

    Hi Teni,
    I love all your tutorials. I had one question about this particular one: which brushes did you use?

  • Linda says:
    December 30, 2014

    Hi Teni,

    I hope all is well and that you are enjoying the holiday season. I love watching your videos. I find them very interesting and informative. In one of your videos, you mentioned that you like to lighten your eyebrows. I love how they look full, natural, yet not too dark. I also have thick eyebrows and am constantly aiming at maintaining the natural shape. I don’t know if you’re planning on filming the process but I’d love to know how you do it. Your beauty tips are always extremely helpful!

    Regards,
    Linda

  • Sydney says:
    December 31, 2014

    absolutely love the soft eyeshadow look in this.

    xx, Sydney
    http://www.barry818.com

  • Beauty Doll says:
    January 4, 2015

    Great tutorial!

  • Mary B says:
    January 6, 2015

    Love this look, you look soo beautiful:)

  • Fashion Illustrations by MC says:
    January 8, 2015

    just found your blog you are so pretty!

    check out my fashion illustrations:
    http://fashionillustrationsbymc.altervista.org

  • Ashley Rae says:
    January 8, 2015

    This is great!! Definitely going to try this!!

    xx, Ashley Rae

    http://www.dress2byou.blogspot.com

  • www.karolinamikaliune.com says:
    January 11, 2015

    You are incredibly beautiful, girl!

  • brian says:
    January 15, 2015

    Amaizing! sure i use it.
    thanks.
    cosmetics

  • Alina says:
    January 16, 2015

    Very natural and awesome makeup!
    It would be great to learn how to do it)))
    Great blog, I spend several evenings to read your blog) Good luck!

