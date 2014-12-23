RAPUNZEL HAIR + MAKEUP
- December 23, 2014
If you’re subscribed to my YouTube channel you may have seen that I created my version of Rapunzel from the upcoming film, Into The Woods.
Check out the video here and see below for the list of products:
Bellami 240g 24inch extensions in Mochachino Brown ***use code TENI to get $5 off your purchase
Charlotte Tilbury Wonder Glow
Benefit Hello Flawless! Foundation in Beige
Tarte Maracuja Creaseless Concealer in Light-Medium Sand
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Powder in Medium
Tarte Amazonian Clay Blush in Dollface
Charlotte Tilbury Film Star Highlighter
theBalm Betty LouManizer
Motives In the Nude Palette
⇢ Evening
⇢ Fawn
⇢ Miami Glow
⇢ Luxe
Tarte Precision Longwear Liner pen
Eyeko Black Magic Mascara
Eyeko Lash Wardrobe false eyelashes
LORAC PRO Brow in Brunette
Tarte Amazonian Butter Lipstick in Pink Peony
Motives Mineral Lipshine in Celeb
Nail polish: Butter London “Cotton Buds”
Love this simple, elegant Rapunzel look Teni! The hairstyle is beautiful!
xx, Harleen
http://www.blog.myeunoia.com
Awesome tutorial! I never take the time to read blogs (I usually scroll through pictures on Pinterest) but I enjoyed watching the video and reading about the style! I love creating new looks too, and will be trying this soon.
Happy holidays,
Negheen
This is such a great, fresh look! I usually try to stay away from too much pink, but it looks so good on your olive skin-tone–I might have to try it.
Soooo so sooooo pretty! <3
Hi,
Gorgeous girl, beautiful make up.
Question: I could not find Motives in Europe, thought to replace them with Mac instead.
Maybe you can suggest colours in Mac which I could use to create this look?
Thank you,
Natalia
Hi Teni,
I love all your tutorials. I had one question about this particular one: which brushes did you use?
Hi Teni,
I hope all is well and that you are enjoying the holiday season. I love watching your videos. I find them very interesting and informative. In one of your videos, you mentioned that you like to lighten your eyebrows. I love how they look full, natural, yet not too dark. I also have thick eyebrows and am constantly aiming at maintaining the natural shape. I don’t know if you’re planning on filming the process but I’d love to know how you do it. Your beauty tips are always extremely helpful!
Regards,
Linda
absolutely love the soft eyeshadow look in this.
xx, Sydney
http://www.barry818.com
Great tutorial!
Love this look, you look soo beautiful:) Please if you have time, check out my blog: beautytruuth.wordpress.com we review beauty products and save our readers their time and money:)
just found your blog you are so pretty!
check out my fashion illustrations:
http://fashionillustrationsbymc.altervista.org
This is great!! Definitely going to try this!!
xx, Ashley Rae
http://www.dress2byou.blogspot.com
You are incredibly beautiful, girl!
Amaizing! sure i use it.
thanks.
cosmetics
Very natural and awesome makeup!
It would be great to learn how to do it)))
Great blog, I spend several evenings to read your blog) Good luck!
