REVIEW: AT-HOME hair COLOR

FTC: In partnership with Clairol.

If you’ve been following me for a while you know that one of my biggest hair issues is gray hair! Over the years the amount of grays scattered through my dark hair have increased, making color treating my hair a necessity. And in true beauty blogger fashion, I’ve tried about a dozen different coloring methods not only to conceal the silver streak through my mane, but to keep that rich, dark color sealed in. (I used to have an ombre through my hair, so from about the halfway point down the color needs to be refreshed every now and then.)

The most recent at-home coloring system I tried is the Clairol Age Defy. (I used the color 3.5, Darkest Brown.) Going into it, I felt pretty confident about the product already because I’ve tried several other color products from Clairol in the past. But what intrigued me about the Age Defy specifically is its claim to target 7 signs of aging, including dryness, lackluster hair, and, of course, grays! Considering I have dry, frizzy hair and I have grays, this sounded like the perfect product to try.

THE PROCESS

In preparation for this treatment you should, of course, do a skin allergy test. About two days before you decide to color treat your hair at home, test out the product somewhere like the nape of your neck where it won’t be too visible just to be sure you don’t have any sort of reaction.

The first step to this treatment is the pre-treatment solution, which I’ve never seen in a hair color kit before. I applied this clear serum to my hair from root to end to soften the hair, which the Age Defy system claims will allow the color to penetrate better. Once I was done with that step, I put on the gloves that come in the box, read through the instructions, and began combining the color creme with the activator. (Each step is labeled by number so it makes it easy to go from step 1 to step 3.) Holding my finger over the nozzle, I made sure to shake up the mixture thoroughly and prepared to apply.

For me, the easiest way to apply the color is to separate the hair in a straight line and apply along the hairline just about a quarter inch from my scalp, then use my hand to smooth the color down toward the ends. I repeated this step, separating the hair all throughout and saturating it almost halfway down. Since I’m covering the grays closer to my roots, I didn’t immediately apply the color to my ends. First, I allowed the color to sit for 20 minutes, (grays tend to be stubborn in taking color, so make sure you give it the full 20 minutes!) then for the last 5 minutes I applied the rest of the color through all my hair, saturating the ends. And here’s a tip if you’re dying lighter hair darker, especially if you’re like me and had the ombre in the past: Lighter hair takes color much more quickly, so don’t leave it on for too long, otherwise you’re going to end up with extremely dark hair as opposed to a more natural and rich look.

On to the rinse: Once I rinsed out the color and gave it a light (and sulfate free) shampoo, I applied the Pro-V ColorSeal conditioning therapy, step 3, as the finishing product to keep the hair looking soft and shiny.

THE RESULT

After I blow dried my hair I put a few waves through it with a 1.5 inch curling iron and assessed the ‘after’ look of my hair. I examined all the areas where I had grays and every last inch was covered with a natural dark chocolate brown as if grays never existed there. What’s more, my hair was shiny from root to ends, something that doesn’t happen often! My mom actually saw me right after I colored and styled my hair, and she could not stop talking about how incredible my hair looked! In her words, the color looked “crisp and shiny.”

I walked away from my experience with the Clairol Age Defy extremely happy with my results; the color looks sensational, my hair feels soft to the touch, and it’s shiny, which is more than I thought I could ask for considering how hard it is to get my hair to look shiny! You can check out the full range of 18 colors, from black to extra light blond, and if you have any questions about my experience leave a comment and we’ll chat!