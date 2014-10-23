REVIEW: CHARLOTTE TILBURY MAKEUP

A couple weeks ago I attended the launch party for Charlotte Tilbury‘s highly-anticipated makeup collection at The Grove in Los Angeles. It was a huge event with endless entertainment and, more important, her entire collection out for guests to play with!

I don’t remember the last time I was so impressed with a product line. I began playing with the foundation, under eye corrector, and contour and highlight palette… Really all the stuff that goes into creating flawless looking skin! I don’t think I swatched one eyeshadow while I was there, ha! It’s just that the skin products were so impressive that I was completely stuck on them.

The Magic Cream and Wonderglow

The makeup artist helping me out suggested applying the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream first, followed by the Wonder Glow liquid. This step alone creates such a gorgeous glowing finish. If your skin is in great shape you could leave it that way for that healthy, dewy look. The cream is nice and rich but it absorbs quickly into my skin and primes it perfectly for foundation to follow.

Light Wonder Foundation

Talk about lightweight… The Light Wonder Foundation is a very fluid foundation. The wear is super comfortable and it gives my dry skin a really pretty finish. (Can’t say that I’d recommend this for oily skin types; it might make you look a little slick.) I was also interested to see if this particular line would cater to my olive complexion, and surprisingly, #6 is perfect for me!

Filmstar Bronze & Glow

Favorite highlight and contour powders, bar none! They’re both subtle but they get the job done just right. Most especially that highlight: It’s a soft, diffused glow that’ll work on just about any complexion and it creates the most natural looking highlight. I simply love this palette. These are very expensive items, so if you’re going to limit yourself to one or two products, this would definitely be one of them.

Cheek to Chic Blusher in First Love

I’m so happy they sent me this color; I was hoping for something neutral and this is it! I’m going to have a hard time using any other blush after this one, to be honest. It goes with practically any makeup look, and the color is just so natural and soft.

Luxury Palette in Golden Goddess

Though a beautiful collection of colors, this was the one item I tried that I could take or leave. Don’t get me wrong— the shadows are beautiful. But considering the price point of the collection I want to recommend only the things that I really think are worth it, and these are great shadows, just not my first recommendation. I’m so much more focused on the skin products from Charlotte Tilbury that the shadows are more of an afterthought.

Lip Cheat in Iconic Nude

Another winner! This pencil is what I’ve dreamed of and never found from any cosmetics line. I have it in Iconic Nude, which is a deeper nude shade, but I’m going to get my hands on the Pillow Talk shade as well, which is a softer blush nude. It’s a velvety pencil that allows you to plump up the look of your lips, (even though matte usually makes lips look smaller) and the color is just classic. If you follow my videos you know I’m typically too lazy for lip liner or just don’t care to use it. This I will use and use!

K.I.S.S.I.N.G Nude Kate

I have to say Charlotte Tilbury’s lip products are also stellar. The Nude Kate is probably the most popular of all her lipstick shades, and I’m not surprised: It’s quite literally the perfect nude. The finish is fairly matte and the wear is super comfortable.

My overall assessment of the Charlotte Tilbury makeup collection is that, not surprisingly coming from a renowned makeup artist, it’s pretty much as perfect as makeup gets. I love her ability to create dramatic looks without overdoing it with heavy makeup, and her collection very much echoes that.

In this photo I’m wearing everything listed above. To fill in my brows I used the LORAC Pro Brow Pencil in Brunette.