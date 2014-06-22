REVIEW: KÉRASTASE INITIALISTE
- Beauty, Hair
- June 22, 2014
- 12 Comments
When I find a good hair treatment, my first thought is always, ‘I can’t wait to blog about this!‘ It’s not often I find a product that does what it says, (that’s why you’ll see a smaller selection of recommended hair products on my blog!) especially if the claim is pretty hefty. Such was the case when Kérastase sent me their Initialiste Advanced Scalp and Hair Concentrate: It claims to reduce breakage drastically, promote longer hair growth as a result of keeping the hair healthier, and altogether stronger and shinier hair… And these results are supposed to become visible after seven uses. All of this sounds great, of course, but I had to put this super serum to the test!
After I washed my hair and towel dried, I took the dropper applicator and dispensed two pipettes into my hand and started working the milky serum into my scalp. Then I used three more pipettes for the rest of my hair, concentrating on my (pretty severely) damaged ends. The consistency of the serum is pretty liquidy, (not oily or slick at all like most serums) so it sinks right in with zero residue. If you have fine hair, this is going to be a huge plus for you! Since I have coarse, thick hair (and a lot of it) I used five pumps. If you have less or finer hair, you can use as little as two.
I proceeded to repeat this process for the next four washes and followed with a blow dry each time. To my utter surprise, I can now wear my hair straight. That probably doesn’t mean anything to you, but let me explain: I typically blow dry my hair and put waves through it with a curling rod after because it tends to hide damage if the hair is curled. My hair is dry to begin with, and the fact that I color and heat style damages it even more; to the point where my hair actually looks like hay at the ends! For this reason, I can never wear my hair straight because the damage is all too visible. But for the last two weeks I’ve actually been wearing my hair straight, and it feels so good! The damage is far less visible, and my hair is soft. It’s been less than a month, by the way…
Needless to say I’m going to continue using Initialiste as my holy grail hair product! I was curious to know how others liked the product, so I did some research and read some reviews: Turns out about 90% of people who used it are reporting their thinning hair has grown in thicker and fuller. I’m anxious to see if I’ll see similar results, (even though my hair is thick, it used to be a lot thicker!) but for now I’m enjoying much healthier and softer hair!
There are 12 comments
This product looks like heaven!! I have dry hair too so I think it’d be nice for me to give it a try! Thanks for sharing Teni!
Thanks so much for the review! I have been wanting to try this since it first launched. I too have issues with wearing my hair straight versus with some added texture to hide damage/frizzies. This is just the sort of info needed to help me to decide. I’ll definitely give it a try 🙂
Sounds like a great product. I have similar hair (long, thick, dry ends) and always looking for new products that actually work! Thanks for the review!
Vanessa
http://www.vanessballi.com
Hvae to try this! Seems like the perfect match for my hair!
xx
Accompanied by all around beauty as per an women’s requirement which provides them the luster is really a life transforming step of women’s well being.
I would love to try this product since I’ve color-processed my hair consecutively for the last 10+ years now. While I have healthy hair (thanks to little use of heat) I’d like to get it silkier & get that healthy-shinny hair. My only concern is I have hi-lighted blonde hair, and the hair strand itself is on the thin side but luckily I have tons of hair. So my concern would be, as well as why I can’t use Moroccan oil or other oils on my hair, is because it will look like I bathed in oil and it looks greasy/dirty in a matter of seconds, no matter how little I use. Do you think I would encounter this issue with this product?? I hope not cause I’d love to try it cause every time I ask someone how to get that healthy-shinning hair they say Moroccan oil &/or a blow-out.
Sounds like a great product! Please post some before and afters!
My goodness! I really need it, because as I read your post I just was thinking, yes, yes she is so right, and my hair is as such dry and frizzy in their ends like it sounds yours are. I can never wear it straight without pretty curls and now I read this and I just think GIVE IT TO ME. I live in europe, so I hope it is possible to order it.
Best regards, and I just found your blog, I won’t go away. 😉
looks like it’s a high quality product, i like the packaging!
I love Kérastase products and use them daily.
Hi I really hope this is for my client who has blonde hair and never use bleach,I use high lift tint on her roots and one the crown area has snapped and the front. I am meeting her grow her roots out for a while and in the mean time I need a good product and this sounds spot on
Hi there everybody, here every person is sharing these familiarity, therefore it’s nice to
read this weblog, and I used to go to see this blog daily.