REVIEW: SHU UEMURA LIGHTBULB FOUNDATION

A good glow is something I look for in any foundation I use. (Unless I’m going matte, of course.) I recently had the chance to try Shu Uemura‘s brand new Lightbulb Foundation, touted as a glow-inducing, imperfection-covering, all around perfect foundation.

It’s usually very hard to find a foundation that both has the glow factor and can cover up blemishes and unevenness well, but The Shu Uemura Lightbulb Foundation is just that. As far as weight goes, it doesn’t feel heavy at all, but it’s got a solid medium to high coverage. And the glow? I never appear shiny; it always gives me a healthy, radiant glow. (My color is Medium Sand.)

What’s special about this foundation launch is that it comes in a set: The Lightbulb Foundation comes with a uniquely-shaped sponge specifically designed for this formula. It’s a firm but super smooth sponge that does it’s part to offer extra coverage where you need it on your face. I ended up using the sponge and the foundation last weekend at a couple of events, including the Sigma VIP Party, and it turned out to be the perfect pairing for my go-to natural look!

And for a more close up look of the foundation using the sponge, see the photo below… I’ve done some contouring in addition to the foundation but I’ve used no setting powder or spray.

Check out the foundation shade finder to find your correct match!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Teni Panosian

I'm Teni Panosian, a lifestyle and beauty blogger based in Los Angeles.

There are 9 comments

  • Alyson says:
    January 27, 2014

    I really like how it’s yellow-toned, I have the hardest time finding foundations that are yellow enough for my skin tone. How’s the staying power?

    xx Alyson
    http://www.beauty-vanity.com

  • Mezz says:
    January 27, 2014

    Really beautiful Teni!! I can never find a single flaw with you from you outer beauty to your inner beauty and of course your amazing talents and skills! You are a true inspiration to me, I love checking on your blog every single day. x

  • Rosita says:
    January 28, 2014

    U look absolutely gorgeous!

  • Sue says:
    January 28, 2014

    Hi teni! I wanted to know which shade in the Youngblood hd powder did you use in your last video? Thanks! 🙂

  • Stephanie Garay says:
    January 29, 2014

    This foundation looks like perfection in a bottle! it looks so good on you and love anything that can give me a nice glow! I have never heard of this brand but thats what i love about your blog i always find something new to read about and try 🙂 <3

  • Marina says:
    April 19, 2014

    Hi Teni:) will you pleeeease recommend a really good foundation for me? Ii work in retail where the lights in the store are beaming on my face all day, I sweat because I’m constantly moving around, my makeup creases and gets oily after 2 hours, I’m using Mac studio fix foundation/powder, i want to find something else that’s not caky like Mac, oil free and covers well but feels more natural, I also want a good powder that’s light but covers well and shine free to go over my foundation?? I just LOVE your skin of ALL and any other beauty blogger out there hands down you’re my absolute favorite! 🙂

  • May Yin Lee says:
    June 15, 2014

    I bought the compact powder for a more natural smooth finish. I thought I had a yellow tone but I was more beige for a Chinese. I love it.

    May xx

  • Kamala says:
    July 2, 2014

  • Megan says:
    January 6, 2017

