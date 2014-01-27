REVIEW: SHU UEMURA LIGHTBULB FOUNDATION

A good glow is something I look for in any foundation I use. (Unless I’m going matte, of course.) I recently had the chance to try Shu Uemura‘s brand new Lightbulb Foundation, touted as a glow-inducing, imperfection-covering, all around perfect foundation.

It’s usually very hard to find a foundation that both has the glow factor and can cover up blemishes and unevenness well, but The Shu Uemura Lightbulb Foundation is just that. As far as weight goes, it doesn’t feel heavy at all, but it’s got a solid medium to high coverage. And the glow? I never appear shiny; it always gives me a healthy, radiant glow. (My color is Medium Sand.)

What’s special about this foundation launch is that it comes in a set: The Lightbulb Foundation comes with a uniquely-shaped sponge specifically designed for this formula. It’s a firm but super smooth sponge that does it’s part to offer extra coverage where you need it on your face. I ended up using the sponge and the foundation last weekend at a couple of events, including the Sigma VIP Party, and it turned out to be the perfect pairing for my go-to natural look!

And for a more close up look of the foundation using the sponge, see the photo below… I’ve done some contouring in addition to the foundation but I’ve used no setting powder or spray.

Check out the foundation shade finder to find your correct match!