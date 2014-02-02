REVIEW: TARTE MARACUJA OIL
- February 2, 2014
Many of you have heard me rave about oils as an excellent addition to any skincare regimen. I’ve used argan oil, rose hip seed oil, and just recently I’ve been exposed to the magical world of maracuja oil!
Thanks to Tarte, I had a chance to try out their popular Maracuja Oil (in a limited edition version that’s even bigger in size and comes with a jazzy pattern on the cap!) which I’d heard great things about but hadn’t tried before. To be honest I’m a little surprised that I hadn’t tried it all this time considering I’ve been hearing rave reviews about it for quite some time, but for whatever reason, I just hadn’t crossed paths with this highly-sought after oil.
So on that first night after I’d cleansed my face, I was eager but also a little anxious: With any new skincare product, it’s always a toss up whether your skin will react well or not. And being acne prone, I was even more on edge! But I trusted the 100% pure organic oil and put 4 drops in my hands, rubbed them together, and began patting all over my face. The first thing I noticed about the oil is how quickly it absorbed into my skin, which was a great sign. It didn’t feel heavy at all; considering it’s rich in antioxidants and essential fatty acids that’s pretty impressive. (It’s also packed with Vitamin C which makes your skin glow.)
After a few days of use, I noticed significantly smoother skin. And for me, Miss Crocodile, that is huge!! My forehead is usually visibly dry— you can see in the way that it moves it’s less flexible and supple than hydrated skin— and now it’s smoother and more moisturized than I’ve ever seen it. I had also been dealing with some breakouts around my cheeks and jaw area, and I noticed they not only started to go away but left barely any trace of a spot. Those essential fatty acids are what pump that suppleness into the skin cultivating a healthier environment for breakouts to heal without a trace. For that reason alone I am hooked on the maracuja oil!
But, as with any skincare product, give it a test run and see how your skin reacts. It being an all-natural oil, chances that your skin will react badly are low. But again, different skin will react differently!
One more thing I love about this oil: The dispenser. It’s got an easy-to-use dropper that dispenses with a button at the top of the cap. Doesn’t get easier than that!
looks nice
Sounds really great! Have you tried the c brighter eye treatment? How did you like it?
trying it now 🙂 can’t say much about an eye cream until I’ve been trying it for a few weeks at least, so I’ll report then!
I’ve always wanted to try this, how is it different from argan oil?
much more lightweight than argan oil.
Do you like it better than argan oil?
Thanks for this review. I have this oil and now I am more excited to try it. On a different note….what do you think about the Naked 3? Worth the money?
Maracuja is my skincare secret!! Lol. I’ve been using it for months now and I will forever use this amazing oil!! Thanks a lot for the review!!
I love this oil. I have a really random question though, what kind of camera do you use to take your pictures or photo editing software? please let me know
Thanks for this review Teni! I just ordered this from Sephora and I’m looking forward to see how my skin reacts, I am also dry and acne prone. Cant wait to try it!
Hi Teni. Do you like it better than argan and rosehip oil? Can you do a blog post about all three face oils and a comparrison? 🙂
OH I love Tarte and I love a good oil for my face even more. Im def. going to check it out!! Thanks for sharing, love your blog and Youtube!!
Paulas choice gave it a Good rating compared to the rest of face oils , but always use precaution with sensitive /acne prone skin.
Would love to try this set, do you know where they sell it?
Thank you so much for sharing review of maracuja oil. Maracuja oil is best for skin and hair. You can use a acne treatment.