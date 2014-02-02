REVIEW: TARTE MARACUJA OIL

Many of you have heard me rave about oils as an excellent addition to any skincare regimen. I’ve used argan oil, rose hip seed oil, and just recently I’ve been exposed to the magical world of maracuja oil!

Thanks to Tarte, I had a chance to try out their popular Maracuja Oil (in a limited edition version that’s even bigger in size and comes with a jazzy pattern on the cap!) which I’d heard great things about but hadn’t tried before. To be honest I’m a little surprised that I hadn’t tried it all this time considering I’ve been hearing rave reviews about it for quite some time, but for whatever reason, I just hadn’t crossed paths with this highly-sought after oil.

So on that first night after I’d cleansed my face, I was eager but also a little anxious: With any new skincare product, it’s always a toss up whether your skin will react well or not. And being acne prone, I was even more on edge! But I trusted the 100% pure organic oil and put 4 drops in my hands, rubbed them together, and began patting all over my face. The first thing I noticed about the oil is how quickly it absorbed into my skin, which was a great sign. It didn’t feel heavy at all; considering it’s rich in antioxidants and essential fatty acids that’s pretty impressive. (It’s also packed with Vitamin C which makes your skin glow.)

After a few days of use, I noticed significantly smoother skin. And for me, Miss Crocodile, that is huge!! My forehead is usually visibly dry— you can see in the way that it moves it’s less flexible and supple than hydrated skin— and now it’s smoother and more moisturized than I’ve ever seen it. I had also been dealing with some breakouts around my cheeks and jaw area, and I noticed they not only started to go away but left barely any trace of a spot. Those essential fatty acids are what pump that suppleness into the skin cultivating a healthier environment for breakouts to heal without a trace. For that reason alone I am hooked on the maracuja oil!

But, as with any skincare product, give it a test run and see how your skin reacts. It being an all-natural oil, chances that your skin will react badly are low. But again, different skin will react differently!

One more thing I love about this oil: The dispenser. It’s got an easy-to-use dropper that dispenses with a button at the top of the cap. Doesn’t get easier than that!