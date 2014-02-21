SKIN SAVERS: MURAD ENVIRONMENTAL SHIELD

By now you know that Murad is one of my favorite skincare lines: Looking through my skincare arsenal you’ll definitely find a few Murad goodies that I can’t go a day without using!

One product that I use every day is the Murad Essential-C Day Moisture SPF 30; it’s got all you need for the perfect daytime cream. So I figured if the Essential-C day moisturizer was such a stellar product, the rest of the Environmental Shield line must be just as incredible! I got a chance to try the Essential-C Cleanser, Essential-C Toner, Advanced Active Radiance Serum, and, my favorite, the Intensive-C Radiance Peel.

I’m extremely picky about cleansers, but the Essential-C Cleanser has yet to disappoint me. It’s a gel/liquid formula that foams up, giving me a deep clean, but it never leaves my skin that squeaky, dry clean. My skin still feels hydrated and even refreshed… That’s why I love anything with Vitamin C in it: It wakes up your skin and gives it a healthy glow! And for each of these products, one very important component is the free radical fighters. It’s a key element to anti-aging and it comes in each of the Environmental Shield products.

The Essential-C Toner a favorite of mine because of the formula and the packaging. Most toners you have to apply with a cotton pad, but this toner comes in a spray bottle that you just spritz over a clean face and allow it to absorb. Talk about restoring health back to your skin! Immediately after it absorbs you can see your skin is hydrated and supple. I simply cannot say enough about this toner! If you’re on the market for a toner, give this one a shot. And it’s not like other toners where it uses alcohol to do its job— instead of stripping your skin, the Essential-C Toner is all about pumping life back into your skin.

Next up is the Advanced Active Radiance Serum. Now when you’re using an entire system, it’s hard to tell what kind of results you’re getting specifically from the serum. But do me a favor and go read the “What it is formulated to do” paragraph on Sephora.com: This stuff is about as advanced as skincare gets. It describes the Vitamin C component as highly stable, with “50 times the potency of prior generations,” and this is important because most people aren’t aware of how Vitamin C works in skincare. When a product says it contains Vitamin C, it can be deceiving because Vitamin C is simply not stable in skincare: Oxygen causes it to lose its potency, so the minute you put a couple of pumps in your hands its already lost its efficiency, and you need a very high concentration of Vitamin C in order for it to be effective. So many of the Vitamin C skincare products out there simply aren’t doing what they’re supposed to. The Advanced Active Radiance Serum, however, is one of the most complete and powerful Vitamin C products on the market.

And finally, the Intensive-C Radiance Peel!! You know I’m a fan of peels, period, and I’m adding this to my list of favorites. If your skin is more on the sensitive side, or if you’re not used to peels, this is the perfect option. It’s a no fuss product, too: Just apply after you cleanse, leave it on for 10 minutes, and rinse. Do this twice a week and say hello to gorgeous, glowing skin!