THE STILETTO CHEF





Who does she think she is, anyway?? A former model? A television host? A gorgeous and stylish chick who happens to be an awesome chef??

Yeah, she’s all of those things.

Candice Kumai might be the perfect woman: She’s fun and beautiful, but her secret weapon is undoubtedly her ability to whip up dishes that’ll make your mouth water. She appeared on season one of Bravo’s Top Chef, then became the host of Lifetime’s series Cook Yourself Thin, helping create the show’s NY Times #1 best-selling companion cookbook. You may also recall seeing her on Dr. Oz, The TODAY Show, The Nate Berkus Show and CBS’ Early Show.

A former model, Candice is no stranger to great style and fashion. She’s dedicated to making healthy, waist-conscious food that is as delicious as it is visually appealing. Now that’s my kinda chef!

Look out for her as a guest judge on the highly-acclaimed Iron Chef America and a new Food Network series Extreme Chef in summer/fall 2011. Candice is now also a regular contributor for healthy lifestyle publications such as Fitness Magazine, Women’s Health Magazine, Men’s Health Magazine, Clean Eating Magazine and Prevention. Candice’s first solo cookbook, Pretty Delicious (Rodale, February 2011) has been met with rave reviews!

Find out more about Candice at Stiletto Chef, and be sure to follow her on Twitter! Here are two fabulous summertime recipes straight from Candice. Warning: They’re drool-worthy.

Grilled Banana Smores

Serves 6

6 2-3 inch squares of dark or milk chocolate (I prefer dark, like pure dark chocolate!)

6 graham crackers, halved, made into lil smore sandwiches

2 ripe bananas, cut into thin slices, but thick enough for a skewer—not too ripe, but not too tough, firm enough to skewer and stay intact

1 bag of large marshmallows

1. On a metal skewer, skew up the bananas or marshmallows.

2. Grill for a few minutes, allowing the mallows to melt on one side, then flip!

3. Place 1 square of dark or milk chocolate onto each graham cracker half. Place the grahms with chocolate on a clean part of the grill and allow the chocolate to melt! When the bananas and the marshmallows are off the heat, place onto the other clean graham cracker half..

4. Top with the chocolate melted graham cracker half and make into gooey deelish smore sandwiches! Amazing!

Simple Apricot Glazed Chicken

You’ll need 1 1/2 pounds of boneless, skinless chicken thighs

For the Glaze

1/2 cup Apricot Preserves – strained

1 tablespoon soy sauce (A great additive to any marinade, sauce or glaze, perfect pantry staple)

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon spicy brown mustard (Dijon will work as well)

Preparation

1. Preheat a clean grill to medium heat and lightly coat with olive oil,

2. Add salt to the chicken thighs and place gently on the grill for a few minutes then flip.

3. In a medium bowl whisk together the 2 minute glaze! Apricot preserves, soy sauce, brown sugar and spicy brown mustard, whisk well till all incorporated. Apricot preserves are a great pantry staple for sweet or savory meals!

4. Baste the flipped chicken thighs with the glaze and paint brushes. After 5 minutes on one side, flip to coat the other side with the remaining glaze and cook chicken thru until firm to the touch and well cooked, about 10- 15 minutes total. Grilling lean protein is so easy and simple to do!

* Photo of Candice by Quentin Bacon. Photo of s’mores from StilettoChef.com.

