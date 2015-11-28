TURKS and CAICOS

Turks and Caicos has always been on my list of places to travel to. Ever since I read that Eva Longoria had her honeymoon there and saw the breathtaking pictures, I’ve been in love with the place! So when Tarte Cosmetics asked me to join them for a trip to the beautiful islands, I couldn’t resist.

We headed out there, a group of about 20, to celebrate the launch of new Tarte goodies and enjoy some of the island’s activities. If you ever find yourself traveling to Turks and Caicos, I highly recommend the Gansevoort… It was a stunning hotel!

We had so many cool experiences in Turks and Caicos, I’m really glad I documented everything in a vlog! If you haven’t seen it yet, watch it here.

I posted a few photos to Instagram but here are a few more from our incredible trip!

 

There are 15 comments

  • Laura Jones says:
    November 29, 2015

    Love the new look on the Blog Teni! It looks amazing! PS. those photos from Turks&Caicos are gorgeous! :-* xxx

    Reply
  • Abi says:
    November 29, 2015

    This looks stunning! You’re giving me major winter blues right now 😉

    wildgloss.com

    Reply
  • Imogen says:
    December 3, 2015

    Stunning! I love your style ♡

    Reply
  • Nati says:
    December 5, 2015

    I absolutely enjoyed watching your vlog! Love the new design of your blog Teni (:
    Nati xx

    Reply
  • Shaar says:
    December 7, 2015

    wow looks great! Hopefully I can go there.. someday!

    Reply
  • Kitty says:
    December 11, 2015

    Thanks for sharing us such a great post!

    Reply
  • Crystal says:
    January 7, 2016

    Love reading your blog. Have a nice week.

    Reply
  • Miss Amity / Chloe says:
    February 12, 2016

    Hi! I’m a big fan of your youtube channel and such, can you please tell me how to make a blog title at the top in fonts? it looks lovely! My website is MissAmity.wordpress.com

    Reply
  • Melanie says:
    March 4, 2016

    Hi! I’m a big fan of your youtube channel, and I really love your travel vlogs. I was wondering which camera you use for vlogging because the quality of your videos is AMAZING!

    Lots of love from The Netherlands

    Reply
  • buy nba 2k16 mt coins says:
    May 9, 2016

    You’ve superb stuff on this web-site

    Reply
  • Teni Boz-a says:
    May 24, 2016

    Du Boz Es

    Reply
  • GAMETIPS says:
    June 13, 2016

    Great looking website. Think you did a bunch of your ownyour very own html coding

    Reply
  • Sandra R. says:
    July 12, 2016

    Looks like you had a phenomenal time. Never been to Turks and Cacos as many times as I have been to the Caribbean. The water looks amazin! Love that turquoise water.

    Reply
  • Renewing Serum says:
    October 22, 2016

    You are really lucky to be with them. They do have great collection of cosmetics which everyone loves. Keep us posted of more of your beauty blogs.

    Reply
  • tienda marcas exclusiva hombre says:
    May 5, 2017

    Fantastico post. Gracias por compartirlo…Espero màs…

    Saludos

    Reply

