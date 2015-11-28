Turks and Caicos has always been on my list of places to travel to. Ever since I read that Eva Longoria had her honeymoon there and saw the breathtaking pictures, I’ve been in love with the place! So when Tarte Cosmetics asked me to join them for a trip to the beautiful islands, I couldn’t resist.

We headed out there, a group of about 20, to celebrate the launch of new Tarte goodies and enjoy some of the island’s activities. If you ever find yourself traveling to Turks and Caicos, I highly recommend the Gansevoort… It was a stunning hotel!

We had so many cool experiences in Turks and Caicos, I’m really glad I documented everything in a vlog! If you haven’t seen it yet, watch it here.

I posted a few photos to Instagram but here are a few more from our incredible trip!