TURKS and CAICOS
Travel
November 28, 2015
Turks and Caicos has always been on my list of places to travel to. Ever since I read that Eva Longoria had her honeymoon there and saw the breathtaking pictures, I’ve been in love with the place! So when Tarte Cosmetics asked me to join them for a trip to the beautiful islands, I couldn’t resist.
We headed out there, a group of about 20, to celebrate the launch of new Tarte goodies and enjoy some of the island’s activities. If you ever find yourself traveling to Turks and Caicos, I highly recommend the Gansevoort… It was a stunning hotel!
We had so many cool experiences in Turks and Caicos, I’m really glad I documented everything in a vlog! If you haven’t seen it yet, watch it here.
I posted a few photos to Instagram but here are a few more from our incredible trip!
Looks like you had a phenomenal time. Never been to Turks and Cacos as many times as I have been to the Caribbean. The water looks amazin! Love that turquoise water.
