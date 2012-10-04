VIDEO: FALL MAKEUP

Hi, beautiful.
For some reason, the first color I go to during the fall is a deep purple/plum. It's just a perfect match for the season… And why not wear it on your eyes??
For some reason, the first color I go to during the fall is a deep purple/plum. It’s just a perfect match for the season… And why not wear it on your eyes??
In this tutorial, I’m using the Want You To Want Me set from Anastasia Beverly Hills, as well as their Kisses On My List gloss set. (Both available at Sephora and Sephora.com!)
Here are the colors I used in the palette: (in order)
There are 4 comments
Love all your videos! You have some of the best tips out there…I am OBSESSED with allcosmeticswholesale.com. 🙂
Thank you!! Glad you enjoy them 🙂
Lots of helpful information. I have bookmarked your site.
