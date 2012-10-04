VIDEO: FALL MAKEUP

For some reason, the first color I go to during the fall is a deep purple/plum. It’s just a perfect match for the season… And why not wear it on your eyes??

In this tutorial, I’m using the Want You To Want Me set from Anastasia Beverly Hills, as well as their Kisses On My List gloss set. (Both available at Sephora and Sephora.com!)

Here are the colors I used in the palette: (in order)

  • Jellies
  • Ziggy
  • Iron On
  • Members Only (blending color)
  • Roxanne (lip gloss)

Teni Panosian

I'm Teni Panosian, a lifestyle and beauty blogger based in Los Angeles.

more posts

ElleMacpherson
ELLE’S STREET STYLE
MINKPINK Suped Up Slashers
MINKPINK DESIGN CONTEST!
IMG_9816
VIDEO: SIMPLE EYELINER LOOK

There are 4 comments

  • Jen S says:
    October 9, 2012

    Love all your videos! You have some of the best tips out there…I am OBSESSED with allcosmeticswholesale.com. 🙂

    Reply
  • Judith Ann Mcdermott says:
    October 11, 2012

    Lots of helpful information. I have bookmarked your site.

    Reply
  • Jenelle says:
    January 7, 2017

    ÃÂ ÃÂ²ÃÂ¾Ã‘Â‚ ÃÂŸÃÂ¸-ÃÂŸÃÂ¸ Ã‘ÂÃ‘Â‚ÃÂ¾Ã‘Â‚ ÃÂ²ÃÂ°Ã‘Â€ÃÂ¸ÃÂ°ÃÂ½Ã‘Â‚, ÃÂºÃÂ¾ÃÂ³ÃÂ´ÃÂ° Ã‘Â Ã‘ÂÃÂ²ÃÂ¾ÃÂ¸ÃÂ¼ Ã‰ÃÃ‘Â€ÃÂµÃÂ¸ÃÂ¼Ã‘ÂƒÃ‘ÂÂÃÂµÃ‘ÂÃ‘Â‚ÃÂ²ÃÂµ¿Â½ÃÂ½ÃÂ¾ Ã‘ÂƒÃÂ»ÃÂ¸Ã‘Â‡ÃÂ½Ã‘Â‹ÃÂ¼ Ã‘Â‚Ã‘ÂƒÃ‘Â€ÃÂ¸Ã‘ÂÃ‘Â‚ÃÂ°ÃÂ¼ Ã‘Â€ÃÂµÃ‘Â€ÃÂºÃÂ¾ÃÂ¼ÃÂµÃÂ½ÃÂ´Ã‘ÂƒÃ‘ÂŽ ÃÂ±Ã‘Â€ÃÂ°Ã‘Â‚Ã‘ÂŒ Ã‘Âƒ Ã‘Â‚Ã‘ÂƒÃ‘Â€ÃÂ¾ÃÂ¿ÃÂµÃ‘Â€ÃÂ°Ã‘Â‚ÃÂ¾Ã‘Â€ÃÂ¾ÃÂ², ÃÂ¿ÃÂ¾Ã‘Â‚ÃÂ¾ÃÂ¼Ã‘Âƒ Ã‘Â‡Ã‘Â‚ÃÂ¾ ÃÂ´ÃÂµÃÂ¹Ã‘ÂÃ‘Â‚ÃÂ²ÃÂ¸Ã‘Â‚ÃÂµÃÂ»Ã‘ÂŒÃÂ½ÃÂ¾ ÃÂ²ÃÂ¼ÃÂµÃÂ½Ã‘ÂÃÂµÃÂ¼ÃÂ°Ã‘Â ÃÂ¿Ã‘Â€ÃÂ¾ÃÂ³Ã‘Â€ÃÂ°ÃÂ¼ÃÂ¼ÃÂ° Ã‘Â‚ÃÂ°ÃÂ¼ Ã‘Â‚ÃÂ¾ÃÂ»Ã‘ÂŒÃÂºÃÂ¾ Ã‘Âƒ ÃÂ¸Ã‘Â… ÃÂ¿ÃÂ¾ÃÂ´Ã‘Â€Ã‘ÂÃÂ´Ã‘Â‡ÃÂ¸ÃÂºÃÂ¾ÃÂ². ÃÂ•Ã‘ÂÃ‘Â‚Ã‘ÂŒ. ÃÂºÃÂ¾ÃÂ½ÃÂµÃ‘Â‡ÃÂ½ÃÂ¾, ÃÂ¸ Ã‘ÂƒÃÂ»ÃÂ¸Ã‘Â†ÃÂ°, ÃÂºÃÂ¾Ã‘Â‚ÃÂ¾Ã‘Â€ÃÂ°Ã‘Â Ã‘Â€ÃÂ°ÃÂ±ÃÂ¾Ã‘Â‚ÃÂ°ÃÂµÃ‘Â‚ Ã‘Â Ã‘ÂÃ‘Â‚ÃÂ¸ÃÂ¼ÃÂ¸ ÃÂ¿ÃÂ¾ÃÂ´Ã‘Â€Ã‘ÂÃÂ´Ã‘Â‡ÃÂ¸ÃÂºÃÂ°ÃÂ¼ÃÂ¸, ÃÂ½ÃÂ¾ Ã‘Â‚Ã‘ÂƒÃ‘Â€ÃÂ¸Ã‘ÂÃ‘Â‚ ÃÂ²Ã‘Â€Ã‘ÂÃÂ´ ÃÂ»ÃÂ¸ ÃÂ² Ã‘ÂÃÂ¾Ã‘ÂÃ‘Â‚ÃÂ¾Ã‘ÂÃÂ½ÃÂ¸ÃÂ¸ ÃÂ·ÃÂ°ÃÂ¿ÃÂ¾ÃÂ¼ÃÂ½ÃÂ¸Ã‘Â‚Ã‘ÂŒ ÃÂ½ÃÂ°ÃÂ·ÃÂ²ÃÂ°ÃÂ½ÃÂ¸Ã‘Â ÃÂ¿ÃÂ¾ÃÂ´Ã‘Â€Ã‘ÂÃÂ´ÃÂ½Ã‘Â‹Ã‘Â… ÃÂºÃÂ¾ÃÂ¼ÃÂ¿ÃÂ°ÃÂ½ÃÂ¸ÃÂ¹-) ÃÂ˜ Ã‘Â‚ÃÂ¾ÃÂ»Ã‘ÂŒÃÂºÃÂ¾ ÃÂ² ÃÂ²ÃÂ°Ã‘Â€ÃÂ¸ÃÂ°ÃÂ½Ã‘Â‚ÃÂµ ÃÂŸÃÂ¸-ÃÂŸÃÂ¸+ÃÂ‘ÃÂ°ÃÂ¼ÃÂ±Ã‘Âƒ.

    Reply

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *