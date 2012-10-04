VIDEO: FALL MAKEUP

For some reason, the first color I go to during the fall is a deep purple/plum. It’s just a perfect match for the season… And why not wear it on your eyes??

In this tutorial, I’m using the Want You To Want Me set from Anastasia Beverly Hills, as well as their Kisses On My List gloss set. (Both available at Sephora and Sephora.com!)

Here are the colors I used in the palette: (in order)